India shines at U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2022

The Indian freestyle wrestlers won the 2022 U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bahrain. The Indian wrestling team bagged four gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. The action-packed performance by the Indian team clinched a total of 7 medals.
Earlier Indian Women Wrestlers claimed the title of U15 Asian Wrestling Championship with 210 Pts by winning six gold and 3 silver medals. India clinched a total of 8 medals in all 10 weight categories of Greco-Roman Style on Saturday. In the Greco-Roman category, Iran claimed Asia Title with 205 Points while India secured 3rd place as they gained 172 Points.
#TeamIndia boys win U15 Asian Wrestling Championships Title after clinching 4🥇, 2🥈 & 1🥉 medals.
Medalists (FS)
🥇
1.Ishwar (44 kg)
2.Ankush (57 kg)
3.Tanishq (62 kg)
4.Vivek (75 kg)
🥈
5.Salim (FS-52 kg)
6.Badal (FS-85 kg)
🥉
7.Nishant (FS-68kg)
Well Done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳!
Congratulations to #India 's U-15 #wrestling team on winning the Asian Championship title with 4 Gold🥇, 2 Silver🥈 & 1 bronze🥉medals.
List of Medal winners in Freestyle Wrestling
Gold was won by Ishwar (44 kg) Ankush (57 kg) Tanishq (62 kg) and Vivek (75 kg). While Salim in FS-52 kg and Badal in FS-85 kg category clinched the silver medal. A single bronze medal was won by Nishant in FS-68kg.
Glorious Achievement!
India has won 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship.
