Wednesday, July 6, 2022
India shines at U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2022

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- Sportstar The Hindu
The Indian freestyle wrestlers won the 2022 U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bahrain. The Indian wrestling team bagged four gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. The action-packed performance by the Indian team clinched a total of 7 medals.

Earlier Indian Women Wrestlers claimed the title of U15 Asian Wrestling Championship with 210 Pts by winning six gold and 3 silver medals. India clinched a total of 8 medals in all 10 weight categories of Greco-Roman Style on Saturday. In the Greco-Roman category, Iran claimed Asia Title with 205 Points while India secured 3rd place as they gained 172 Points.

List of Medal winners in Freestyle Wrestling

Gold was won by Ishwar (44 kg) Ankush (57 kg) Tanishq (62 kg) and Vivek (75 kg). While Salim in FS-52 kg and Badal in FS-85 kg category clinched the silver medal. A single bronze medal was won by Nishant in FS-68kg.

Nidhi Singh
