India Shines at Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | Check Results & Highlights

India has shown its dominating presence on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Yesterday, Indian boxers performed marvelously and brought 2 gold medals for India. Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas also won the gold medal in their respective categories. Nikhat Zareen defeated Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland by 5-0.

A spectacular Sunday for #TeamIndia at #CommonwealthGames2022 Congratulate Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal, Eldhose Paul, Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for their gold medals. pic.twitter.com/O3nMycdOt8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 8, 2022

In badminton men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal. Indian women’s cricket team won the silver medal after losing the finals against Australia by nine runs.

The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula produced a stunning show and clinched gold in the mixed doubles table tennis event.

After the 16-year-long wait, the Indian women’s hockey team also won the CWG medal as they defeated New Zealand and won the bronze medal for India. Indian squash pair, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal clinched the bronze medal in squash mixed doubles.

India at Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 10

Boxing

Indian boxer Sagar lost the bout in the men’s boxing 92kg final and settled for the silver medal. Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the women’s 50kg against Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul. Amit Panghal bagged gold by defeating Kieran MacDonald in the men’s 51kg final.

Nitu Ghanghas bagged the yellow metal in Women’s 48kg Boxing.

Well fought by Sagar Ahlawat! Congratulations to him for winning a Silver medal at the CWG in Boxing. He is among India's powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/npMIWAloEP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

ONE on ONE 🎥 Watch the interview of #Boxer & Gold Medalist 🥇 @Boxerpanghal after his win at #CommonwealthGames2022 He talks about his strategy that helped him overpower the English opponent🥊 Many congratulations Champ 👍#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/JLlbz41T2n — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas for a hard earned and well deserved Gold medal in Boxing at CWG 2022. She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/sIEzPGnRaY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Badminton

In the badminton women’s doubles, Teresa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the bronze medal defeating Australia’s Hsuan-Yu and Gronya Somerville.

Srikanth won the bronze medal match 21-15, 21-18 while the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the finals of the men’s doubles badminton. They defeated Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan 2-0.

Badminton star PV Sindhu entered the final of the women’s Singles event after a 21-19, ,21-17 win against Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo. Lakshya Sen also entered the finals.

One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton, @srikidambi wins a Bronze medal in his CWG individual match. This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. Congratulations to him. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vFOl2RbP2M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Table Tennis

In mixed doubles, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won gold against Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Karen Lyne 4-1. On the other hand, G Sathiyan lost to England’s Liam Pitchford in the table tennis men’s singles semi-final and will play for bronze today.

Sharath Kamal Achanta stormed into the finals of the men’s singles table tennis event.

#CommonwealthGames #TableTennis: 🇮🇳 Indian mixed doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula bag gold medal in mixed doubles final last night. The duo registered 3-1 win over Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne. #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Mmkb76JV38 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 8, 2022

Women’s Cricket

In the debut of the women’s cricket in CWG 2022, India clinched silver after losing the women’s T20 final against Australia by 9 runs.

🥈 SILVER FOR #WomenInBlue 💙 Captain @ImHarmanpreet leads from front in the final, playing a crucial knock as @BCCIWomen go down to Australia who win by 9 runs Nevertheless,a Valiant effort 👏 Women's Team wins 1st medal for 🇮🇳 in Cricket at #CommonwealthGames 🔥#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/laPqD3EteW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

Squash

The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal defeated Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal match.

It is always a delight to see our athletes excelling in various sports at the CWG. Congratulations to @SauravGhosal and @DipikaPallikal for winning the Bronze medal in the Squash Mixed Doubles event. They demonstrated great skill and teamwork. Best wishes to them. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/onhUdhRLip — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Athletics

The women’s 4x100m relay team- Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanada and Jyothi Yarraji finished 5th in the finals. In the javelin throw, DP Manu finished fifth with a throw of 82.28m whereas Rohit Yadav came sixth with a best throw of 82.22m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes the gold medal home.

Sandeep Kumar clocked 38:49.21 and won bronze in Men’s 10000m Race Walk.

Historic gold was brought by Eldhose Paul in the triple jump with his best jump of 17.03m and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged silver with an effort of 17.02m, whereas Praveen Chithravel 16.89m finishes fourth in the final.

On Saturday, Priyanka Goswami secured silver in the women’s 10000m race walk.

Today’s Triple Jump event is historic. Our athletes have done excellently. Congratulations to the superbly talented Eldhose Paul who has won a Gold medal and backed up his good performance in previous international competitions. His dedication is laudable. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vnR9UYSgfE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

GET IN! 🥉 IIS athlete Sandeep Kumar brings Bronze back to India with an impressive performance in #Birmingham2022. He clocked in 38:49.21 in Men's 10,000m Race Walk. 🇮🇳#CraftingVictories #Racewalk #CWG pic.twitter.com/Dc8JqNQwGm — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 7, 2022

Delighted that Abdulla Aboobacker has won a Silver in the Triple Jump event in Birmingham. The medal is the result of a lot of hardwork and remarkable commitment. All the best to him for his future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/k5BsbB0m5D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

