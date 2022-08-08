Monday, August 8, 2022
India Shines at Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | Check Results & Highlights

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India Shines at Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022 - KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
India has shown its dominating presence on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Yesterday, Indian boxers performed marvelously and brought 2 gold medals for India. Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas also won the gold medal in their respective categories. Nikhat Zareen defeated Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland by 5-0.

In badminton men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal. Indian women’s cricket team won the silver medal after losing the finals against Australia by nine runs.

The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula produced a stunning show and clinched gold in the mixed doubles table tennis event. 

After the 16-year-long wait, the Indian women’s hockey team also won the CWG medal as they defeated New Zealand and won the bronze medal for India. Indian squash pair, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal clinched the bronze medal in squash mixed doubles. 

India at Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 10

Boxing 

Indian boxer Sagar lost the bout in the men’s boxing 92kg final and settled for the silver medal. Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the women’s 50kg against Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul. Amit Panghal bagged gold by defeating Kieran MacDonald in the men’s 51kg final.

Nitu Ghanghas bagged the yellow metal in Women’s 48kg Boxing.

 

Badminton 

In the badminton women’s doubles, Teresa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the bronze medal defeating Australia’s Hsuan-Yu and Gronya Somerville.

Srikanth won the bronze medal match 21-15, 21-18 while the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the finals of the men’s doubles badminton. They defeated Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan 2-0.

Badminton star PV Sindhu entered the final of the women’s Singles event after a 21-19, ,21-17 win against Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo. Lakshya Sen also entered the finals.

 

Table Tennis

In mixed doubles, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won gold against Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Karen Lyne 4-1. On the other hand, G Sathiyan lost to England’s Liam Pitchford in the table tennis men’s singles semi-final and will play for bronze today.

Sharath Kamal Achanta stormed into the finals of the men’s singles table tennis event.

 

Women’s Cricket

In the debut of the women’s cricket in CWG 2022, India clinched silver after losing the women’s T20 final against Australia by 9 runs.

Squash 

The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal defeated Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal match.

Athletics

The women’s 4x100m relay team- Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanada and Jyothi Yarraji finished 5th in the finals. In the javelin throw, DP Manu finished fifth with a throw of 82.28m whereas Rohit Yadav came sixth with a best throw of 82.22m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes the gold medal home.

Sandeep Kumar clocked 38:49.21 and won bronze in Men’s 10000m Race Walk.

Historic gold was brought by Eldhose Paul in the triple jump with his best jump of 17.03m and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged silver with an effort of 17.02m, whereas Praveen Chithravel 16.89m finishes fourth in the final.

On Saturday, Priyanka Goswami secured silver in the women’s 10000m race walk.

