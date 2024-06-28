India Shatters 10-Year Semi-Final Curse, Dominates England to Enter 2024 T20 World Cup Final

- Advertisement -

India clinched a commanding 68-run victory over England to secure a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Guyana on June 28. Rohit Sharma‘s outstanding fifty propelled India to a formidable total of 171 runs. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with three wickets each, dismantled England’s batting lineup, restricting them to just 103 runs.

This win not only ended India’s decade-long wait for a T20 World Cup final appearance but also avenged their semi-final loss to England in the 2022 World Cup. The undefeated Indian team will now face the unbeaten South African squad in the final of T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown on June 29.

India faced setbacks when both Rohit and Suryakumar were dismissed in quick succession. However, Hardik Pandya‘s quickfire 23 runs proved crucial. Despite Chris Jordan’s late three-wicket haul, India navigated tricky batting conditions to set a competitive target.

England’s Jos Buttler exerted early pressure with three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh in the third over. However, Axar Patel dismissed Buttler on his first ball, triggering a collapse in the England innings. Despite Harry Brook’s effort with 25 runs, timely strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel kept England in check. Jasprit Bumrah sealed England’s fate with Chris Jordan‘s wicket in the 17th over, finishing with impressive figures of two for 12. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match for his impactful three-wicket haul, as India celebrated their decisive victory en route to the final.

