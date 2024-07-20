Saturday, July 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketIndia Secures Win Against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup Opener
-- Advertisement --

India Secures Win Against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup Opener

India Secures Win Against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup Opener | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

India began its Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 title defense on Friday with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

-- Advertisement --

Opting to field first, India’s bowlers performed exceptionally well, limiting Pakistan to a mere 108 runs. Deepti Sharma stood out by claiming three wickets.

Pakistan’s troubles started early in the PowerPlay when Pooja Vastrakar’s disciplined bowling removed both openers. The spinners then continued the pressure, restricting the run flow during the middle overs.

-- Advertisement --

A 31-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan provided a brief respite for Pakistan. However, Deepti Sharma managed to dismiss a well-set Tuba for 22 off 19 balls and also took Nashra Sandhu’s wicket for a golden duck in the same over.

Struggling to reach a respectable total, Pakistan was aided by Fatima Sana’s late surge, hitting two sixes off Radha Yadav to push the score to 108. Shreyanka Patil concluded the innings by dismissing Sadia Iqbal.

-- Advertisement --

Despite the bowlers’ success, India’s fielding left much to be desired, with misfields by Radha, Shafali Verma, and Renuka conceding unnecessary boundaries. This remains a significant area for improvement ahead of the World Cup.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start, reaching fifty within the PowerPlay. Smriti Mandhana’s excellent form was evident, especially when she hit five boundaries off Tuba Hassan in the eighth over.

Syeda’s standout moment in the match came when she bowled out Shafali, the ball slipping through Shafali’s shot and scattering the stumps. Dayalan Hemalatha, who had been maintaining a fast-scoring rate, was dismissed while attempting to chase down the target quickly. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet led the team to a victorious start.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India
Next article
Top 10 Best Adidas Football Balls to Buy | Score Big in 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

How to Play Flick Shot in Cricket | Mastering the Flick Shot

Sumit Gupta -
On-Side or Leg-Side scoring with ease in cricket is possible because of one of the most fashionable strokes known...
Football

The 10 Biggest Football Scandals: From Game to Controversy

Astik Ghosh -
Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world. From Asia to Europe, many nations have national teams...
Football

Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India

Saiman Das -
The Real Madrid Foundation has announced the launch of their football program across India starting in August 2024. This...
News

India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style

Saiman Das -
India maintained their impressive performance at the World Junior Squash Championships, with victories in both the boys' and girls'...
Events

India’s Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Ready to Take on the World

Harshal Barot -
The Paris 2024 Olympics is just around the corner, and India is set to make an indelible mark with...
News

India Dominates Final Day of Asian U15 Wrestling Championships with Nine Medal Haul

Saiman Das -
The men's freestyle team of India secured nine medals and achieved a second-place finish at the Asian U15 Wrestling...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019