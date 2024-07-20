India Secures Win Against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup Opener

- Advertisement -

India began its Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 title defense on Friday with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Opting to field first, India’s bowlers performed exceptionally well, limiting Pakistan to a mere 108 runs. Deepti Sharma stood out by claiming three wickets.

Pakistan’s troubles started early in the PowerPlay when Pooja Vastrakar’s disciplined bowling removed both openers. The spinners then continued the pressure, restricting the run flow during the middle overs.

A 31-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan provided a brief respite for Pakistan. However, Deepti Sharma managed to dismiss a well-set Tuba for 22 off 19 balls and also took Nashra Sandhu’s wicket for a golden duck in the same over.

Impressive performance by our girls against Pakistan! 🌟 @Deepti_Sharma06's triple-wicket over was a game-changer. 🤩 Kudos to the entire team for their stellar effort start in the #WomensAsiaCup2024 🇮🇳@BCCIWomen || #INDWvPAKW || #HerStory pic.twitter.com/axZ6e8Fl5w — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2024

Struggling to reach a respectable total, Pakistan was aided by Fatima Sana’s late surge, hitting two sixes off Radha Yadav to push the score to 108. Shreyanka Patil concluded the innings by dismissing Sadia Iqbal.

Despite the bowlers’ success, India’s fielding left much to be desired, with misfields by Radha, Shafali Verma, and Renuka conceding unnecessary boundaries. This remains a significant area for improvement ahead of the World Cup.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start, reaching fifty within the PowerPlay. Smriti Mandhana’s excellent form was evident, especially when she hit five boundaries off Tuba Hassan in the eighth over.

Syeda’s standout moment in the match came when she bowled out Shafali, the ball slipping through Shafali’s shot and scattering the stumps. Dayalan Hemalatha, who had been maintaining a fast-scoring rate, was dismissed while attempting to chase down the target quickly. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet led the team to a victorious start.

