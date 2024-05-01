India Secures Hosting Rights for BWF World Junior Championships 2025 in Guwahati

- Advertisement -

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that India will host the 2025 World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. This marks the return of the event to India after a 16-year hiatus. The last time the tournament was held in India was in Pune in 2008, where young talent Saina Nehwal emerged victorious by defeating Sayaka Sato of Japan to clinch the girls’ title.

The BWF in said that:

“Both the team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country.”

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said:

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time.” “BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next-generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory.”

The dates are yet to be confirmed for the 2025 event.

Guwahati effectively organized the BWF Super 100 tournament, known as the Guwahati Masters, in December of the previous year. The positive feedback received played a significant role in influencing the decision in favor of India.

BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra, who was also present at the AGM, said:

“The allotment of the BWF World Juniors to Guwahati is a vindication of India’s growing reputation as a badminton powerhouse which can not only just produce champion players but also host mega international events. During the Guwahati Masters, BWF officials also had visited the National Centre of Excellence to check out the facilities and other arrangements.”

In addition to the Junior Worlds, BWF has revealed that Denmark will host the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup. The event will take place in Horsens, marking only the second time Denmark will host the BWF world men’s and women’s team championships, with the first being in Aarhus in 2021.

Høyer said that:

“Horsens is renowned for its cultural and entertainment events, and we are excited to be bringing the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 to the badminton-loving local community.”

The hosting rights were officially confirmed during the BWF Council meeting held on April 28th.

