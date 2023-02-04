Big News! India Ranked 3rd in Latest International Boxing Association World Ranking

- Advertisement -

India continues to shine in the world of boxing as it jumped to third place in the latest International Boxing Association (IBA) world rankings. Indian boxing has seen an unprecedented growth in recent years.

Thanks to the efforts made by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and exceptional performances by Indian boxers, India has accumulated 36,300 ranking points, behind only Kazakhstan (48,100) and Uzbekistan (37,600). They have also surpassed top boxing powers including countries such as the USA and Cuba, who are currently placed fourth and ninth respectively.

Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, said,

“This is a milestone moment for India, BFI, its boxers, and all the fans out there. From the 44th position a few years ago to third, Indian boxing has taken a giant leap. BFI has been working hard to fulfil the mission of making India a boxing powerhouse and it has ensured the best facilities for players across all age groups, helping them build confidence with regular state and national championships, foreign exposure trips, and necessary support system. This ranking indicates India’s rapid growth as a boxing nation and also shows its strong position in the world which has been built over the last few years in a focused manner,”

Indian teams consistently place in the top 5 in global sports events such as the World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. In the last two CWGs, Indian boxers have clinched 16 medals and since 2008, Indian boxers have won 140 medals at top international tournaments.

Indian boxers have secured 16 elite World Championship medals across the men’s and women’s categories since 2016. The BFI has also hosted several major international events in the country and will host the prestigious Women’s World Boxing Championship for the third time in India from March 15-26.

“Hosting big international tournaments play a crucial role in encouraging domestic growth of the sport as well as inspire the next generation to take up the game. The world has already witnessed our hosting abilities with the Youth Women’s World Boxing Championships in Guwahati in 2017 followed by the Elite Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2018 and now we are set to organise the third World Elite Women Championships.”

Indian boxers also produced some stunning performances at the junior and youth levels with 22 medals from the last two Youth World Championships. This shows the future of Indian Boxing is bright.

