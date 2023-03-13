India qualify for World Test Championship final, Will face Australia in June

- Advertisement -

Team India booked their place in the World Test Championship finals and will face Australia after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in Christchurch. Australia and India will clash in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

After a thrilling encounter between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, New Zealand ended Sri Lanka’s bid to finish in the top two. Now, India have booked a place in the World Test Championship final, which will be held at the Oval.

India’s campaign in this Test series against Australia at home did not get off to a good start, meaning their worst possible WTC points percentage is 57% despite no penalty points due to a poor over rate.

Initially, Sri Lanka fought hard but failed to dismiss New Zealand on the fifth day of the first Test in Christchurch. Men in blue booked their place in the WTC final by taking a 2-1 series lead in the first three Tests at home against Australia.

India began their WTC campaign in England, leading 2-1 against Joe Root‘s team, before the fifth Test was postponed until 2022 due to Covid. While they lost the 5th Test in Birmingham, they paved the way to the WTC final with strong home series wins against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

