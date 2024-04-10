Wednesday, April 10, 2024
India Powers Through Billie Jean King Cup Opener against Pacific Oceania

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, Image Source- News18
Nidhi Singh
Rutuja Bhosale maintained a flawless record, not conceding a single game, while Ankita Raina cruised through her match, as India comfortably swept aside Pacific Oceania 3-0 in the opening fixtures of the Billie Jean King Cup on Tuesday.

Bhosale secured a dominant victory over Fiji’s Tarani Kamoe, winning without conceding a game, giving India an early lead. India’s top-ranked singles player, Ankita Raina, then secured the victory with a convincing 6-1 6-3 win over Saoirse Breen, also from Fiji. In the inconsequential doubles match, the Indian duo of Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare showcased their superiority, defeating Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1 6-1.

Several small nations spanning the Southern, Southwestern, Central, and Western Pacific Ocean unite as a single entity to participate in both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. India braces for a formidable test as they prepare to confront hosts China on Wednesday. Joining them in the tournament are Korea, Chinese Taipei, and New Zealand.

In the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I contest, the top two teams will earn promotion to the Play-offs, while the bottom two teams will face relegation to Group II in 2025.

