Power-packed India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Revealed

BCCI unveiled India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad on April 30. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the skipper of the side, and Hardik Pandya will serve the duties of vice-captain of the Indian team.

India’s World Cup Journey Begins: They Take on Ireland on June 5 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following this, they will engage in a highly anticipated showdown against Pakistan on June 9, also at the same venue. Following that, India will take on the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

Star players like KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are ignored for the T20 World Cup 2024. Indian star Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant has also made it into the squad along with Sanju Samson; both players are in the duties of Wicket Keeper.

Other players like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill could make into the main 15-member squad for the mega event, but they are in the Reserves. CSK Star batter Shivam Dube earns his spot in the squad, rewarded for his outstanding performance in IPL 2024 with the Chennai Super Kings.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is more likely to be the opener with Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be the leader of the Indian pace factory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India’s Squad for the T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling Reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan

India’s Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024