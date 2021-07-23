India At Tokyo Olympics | Total of 19 athletes & 6 officials will participate in opening ceremony

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony: This will be an Olympics like never before, after a 1-year delay due to the COVID 19 pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the very first time.

The opening ceremony will be one of a kind as well with a limited number of participants to ensure precaution and health measures.

India will be fielding a total of 25 members, 19 athletes across from 6 sports, and 6 officials in the opening ceremony scheduled.

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony time in India is 4:30 PM (IST). Sony will broadcast the event.

The Indian contingent will be led by 2 Flag bearers for the very 1st time. Boxer MC Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian contingent.

The other attendees

Fencer C A Bhavani Devi

Gymnast Pranati Naik

Swimmer Sajan Prakash

As many as eight boxers will also be there. Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar will participate in the ceremony.

Tennis start Ankita Raina

The 6 officials include India’s Chef de Mission Birender Prasad Baishya, Deputy Chef de Mission Dr. Prem Verma, Team doctor Dr. Arun Basil Mathew, manager of table tennis team MP Singh, Muhammad Ali Qamar, and Lakhan Sharma, the boxing and gymnastics coach respectively.

Why India will enter at 21st in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony?

India will be at 21 in the march past, the sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet.

Athletes of Archery, Judo, Badminton, Weightlifting, Tennis, Hockey (men and women), Shooting, table tennis will not be participating in the opening ceremony due to matches on 24th and staying safe,” Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra said.

All the other athletes who have been asked to skip the opening ceremony have their events the very next day.

India is being represented by more than 125 athletes in the mega sporting event. The overall contingent size is 228, including officials, coaches, other support staff, and alternate athletes in view of the COVID-19.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]