Friday, September 9, 2022
IOA Faces Final Warning! IOC Suspend India If Governance Dispute Not Resolved Soon

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India Faces Final Warning! IOC may ban IOA if governance dispute not resolved- KreedOn
Image Source- Live Mint
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) might face a ban from the Olympics by December unless it resolves a series of governance and election disputes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The IOC Executive Council also decided to postpone its May 2023 session in Mumbai to September or October 2023.

The IOA elections were scheduled for last December but were detained by a court case to amend its constitution by the rules laid down by the National Sports Code.

The IOC stated that the issues should be resolved by the December meeting or the IOA will be banned, meaning IOC funding to IOA will be blocked and Indian athletes will not compete in any Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association was previously banned in late 2012 after a corruption-befouled official was voted in as general secretary.

The Olympic body said in a statement:

“In order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to National Olympic Committee (NOC) elections, the IOC will organize a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month in Lausanne,” 

“Given the uncertain situation, the IOC Session due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023, has been postponed until September/October 2023.”

“Depending on the decisions taken during its next meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated.”

The IOC has also notified the Guatemalan National Olympic Committee of a ban next year until a domestic legal dispute is resolved.

Paris will host the next Summer Olympics in 2024. Whereas Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo in Italy will host the 2026 Winter Games.

Para Sports in India - KreedOnRead More | Why Visibility Translates to Equality for Para Sports in India?

Nidhi Singh
