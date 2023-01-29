India ended their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign | Beat South Africa 5-2

- Advertisement -

Hockey World Cup 2023: India finishes their World Cup campaign with a win over South Africa 5-2 in the classification match at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The spectator got their money’s worth as India put on a strong performance to finish 9th in the tournament.

India scored twice in the first and fourth quarters to help India stay on a comfortable position in the classification match. The hosts had around 60 percent possession of the ball and had control of the game since the beginning.

Hockey World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa

Abhishek scored the opening goal for the side in the fifth minute of the match. He continued his merry form as he was the man of the match in the previous match. Captain Harmanpreet rose to the occasion once again as he scored in the 12th minute to give India an early advantage in the match.

South Africa was much better in the second half than the first as they had more circle penetration and possession of the ball. India scored on the brink of the end of the third quarter in the 45th minute of the match where Shamsher Singh was the scorer.

Akashdeep scored a goal in the 49th minute but South Africa scored back to make the score 4-1. In the 58th minute, Akashdeep’s shot was saved by the keeper but it rebounded to Sukhjeet who scored the final goal for India in the match.

But in the last few seconds of the match, the South African team was awarded a penalty stroke. The Indian goalkeeper guessed the side of the shot correctly, but could not save the ball from getting into the net. The match ended with a scoreline of 5-2.

The hosts ended the World Cup on a bittersweet note and will hope to build on it for the upcoming world tournaments.

