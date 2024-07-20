India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style

- Advertisement -

India maintained their impressive performance at the World Junior Squash Championships, with victories in both the boys’ and girls’ matches.

The boys’ team secured a dominant 3-0 win over Brazil, leading Group F, while the girls’ team also triumphed 3-0 against both Brazil and Australia, ensuring a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Next, the boys will compete against Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, and the girls will conclude their Group D league matches against Hong Kong.

Results

Boys (Group F):

India defeated Brazil 3-0:

– Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated Caio Paiva 11-1, 11-4, 11-7

– Shaurya Bawa defeated Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8

– Ayaan Vaziralli defeated Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7, 11-6

Girls (Group D):

India defeated Brazil 3-0:

– Nirupama Dubey defeated Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4

– Anahat Singh defeated Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2, 11-3

– Unnati Tripathi defeated Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3

India defeated Australia 3-0:

– Shameena Riaz defeated Emily Lamb 11-6, 11-13, 11-4, 11-3

– Anahat Singh defeated Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3

– Nirupama Dubey defeated Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3, 11-5

