Sunday, July 21, 2024
India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style
India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style

India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style | KreedOn
Image Source: Republic World
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
India maintained their impressive performance at the World Junior Squash Championships, with victories in both the boys’ and girls’ matches.

The boys’ team secured a dominant 3-0 win over Brazil, leading Group F, while the girls’ team also triumphed 3-0 against both Brazil and Australia, ensuring a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Next, the boys will compete against Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, and the girls will conclude their Group D league matches against Hong Kong.

Results

Boys (Group F):

India defeated Brazil 3-0:

– Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated Caio Paiva 11-1, 11-4, 11-7
– Shaurya Bawa defeated Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8
– Ayaan Vaziralli defeated Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7, 11-6

Girls (Group D):

India defeated Brazil 3-0:

– Nirupama Dubey defeated Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4
– Anahat Singh defeated Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2, 11-3
– Unnati Tripathi defeated Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3

India defeated Australia 3-0:

– Shameena Riaz defeated Emily Lamb 11-6, 11-13, 11-4, 11-3
– Anahat Singh defeated Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3
Nirupama Dubey defeated Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3, 11-5

Also Read | Top 10 Best Squash Balls to Elevate Your Game in 2024

Saiman Das
Saiman Das
