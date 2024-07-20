India Dominates in World Junior Squash Team Event in Style

India maintained their impressive performance at the World Junior Squash Championships, with victories in both the boys’ and girls’ matches.
The boys’ team secured a dominant 3-0 win over Brazil, leading Group F, while the girls’ team also triumphed 3-0 against both Brazil and Australia, ensuring a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Next, the boys will compete against Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, and the girls will conclude their Group D league matches against Hong Kong.
Results
Boys (Group F):
India defeated Brazil 3-0:
– Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated Caio Paiva 11-1, 11-4, 11-7
– Shaurya Bawa defeated Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8
– Ayaan Vaziralli defeated Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7, 11-6
Girls (Group D):
India defeated Brazil 3-0:
– Nirupama Dubey defeated Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4
– Anahat Singh defeated Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2, 11-3
– Unnati Tripathi defeated Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3
India defeated Australia 3-0:
– Shameena Riaz defeated Emily Lamb 11-6, 11-13, 11-4, 11-3
– Anahat Singh defeated Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3
– Nirupama Dubey defeated Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3, 11-5