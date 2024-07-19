India Dominates Final Day of Asian U15 Wrestling Championships with Nine Medal Haul

- Advertisement -

The men’s freestyle team of India secured nine medals and achieved a second-place finish at the Asian U15 Wrestling Championships in Sriracha, Thailand, on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --

On the final day of the Asian U15 Wrestling Championships, the U15 freestyle wrestlers of India won four silver and five bronze medals, bringing their total medal count to 23. Overall, India earned four gold, 12 silver, and seven bronze medals.

With a total of 163 points, the Indian men’s freestyle team narrowly edged out Iran (161 points) for second place in the overall team standings, while Japan claimed the team title with 197 points.

-- Advertisement --

Despite reaching the finals in four weight categories, the Indian freestyle team missed out on gold medals. Prathmesh Patil (44 kg), Sahil (52 kg), Mandeep (68 kg), and Ronak (85 kg) all secured silver medals. Both Ronak and Sahil came close to winning their finals, but ultimately lost with identical scores of 3-5 against competitors from Iran and Japan.

Additionally, five Indian wrestlers Sahil (38 kg), Shivam (41 kg), Anurag (57 kg), Sagar Vishnoi (62 kg), and Deepanshu Dahiya (75 kg) earned bronze medals by winning their respective bronze medal bouts.

The wrestling excitement continues in Thailand with the upcoming Asian U20 Championships, scheduled to take place at the same venue from July 20 to 24. The Indian Greco-Roman team will participate in this event, with medals for five weight categories being determined on Saturday.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals