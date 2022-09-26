Proud Moment! India Clinched Bronze on Debut in Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

- Advertisement -

Making their debut at the Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship, the Indian trio of captain Ritika Dahiya, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh clinched a bronze medal for the nation at the prestigious event in Jordan.

A total of 14 countries took part in this event and the Indian team made an impact on their debut. The Indian team finished with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and runners-up Oman (146).

On the first day of the tournament, Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the singles and pairs events. The team was placed seventh at the end of the competition on Day 1.

On the second day, the team competed in individual and team match points and finished second with 24 points. In the individual competition, Khushi Singh clinched first place with 18 points. With a brilliant performance on the second day, India jumped to the fourth position in the overall table.

The team competed in ring, peg and sword and finished second on the third day. A consistently good show propelled India to third overall and won a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

