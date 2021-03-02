Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Home News Team India Returns to International Hockey with a Bang | India vs...

Team India Returns to International Hockey with a Bang | India vs Germany

By Aditya007
Image Source: reporterdoor.com
Team India (Men’s) beat hosts Germany 6-1 in Krefeld, Germany. With this victory India began their European tour on a perfect note. Indian hockey team was competing in any tournament, after a long time due to the pandemic. It was the 1st competitive match for team India, since, the FIH Pro League in March last year.

Image Source: olympicchannel

The Scorers

Vivek Sagar Prasad (Midfielder) Nilakanta Sharma (Midfielder), Lalit Upadhyay(Forward), Akashdeep Singh (Forward) and Harmanpreet Singh (Defender) scored for team India. They really made it a memorable day for India in the 1st European match of the season.

Highlights of the Match

From the beginning itself Indian players were high on their heels. They launched continuous attacks on the German goal. In the 13th minute team India got a penalty, in which Nilakanta Sharma scored to give India the early lead. However, Germans responded well on time. In the next minute striker Constantin Staib equalised the score to 1-1.

After a short break, Germany attacked in the second quarter, winning 2 consecutive penalty corners. But veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (leading the team in the absence of Manpreet Singh ) showed some quality defense to keep the ball out of nets.
Towards the end of the first half, forward Vivek Prasad restored India’s lead. He scored the 2nd goal for India in the 27th minute.

A few seconds later, Vivek Prasad scored his stunning second goal for the team. Now, the score board moved to 3-1.

In the 3rd quarter, the Germans were on fire. Team Germany won as many as six penalty corners back to back. But the Indian team captain PR Sreejesh showed some all-time best hockey. He did not allow even a single shot in.

Image Source: kalingatv.com

Currently, world No. 4 Indian hockey team then shifted its gear. Strikers Lalit Upadhyay and Akashdeep Singh scored 2 goals in two minutes to help the team to a massive 5-1 lead. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh’s goal added it to 6-1 in the fourth quarter.

“It was absolutely thrilling to play after so long. The coach’s advice to us was, ‘go and enjoy the game, ‘ and so, we did,” PR Sreejesh said after the match.

“I feel we did well against this squad, considering we were playing after a year,” he added. “We had worked a lot on individual skills and had planned tactical play against Germany back in the camp. We just had to execute it today and it was really exciting to be back with a win.”

Where to watch India vs Germany hockey live?

Live streaming of the second India vs Germany hockey match will be available on the Watch. Hockey website and app. The match begins at 8.30 PM IST.

Team has made the nation proud. A million bow to them. Team kreedOn wishes all the very best to team India for their future endeavors. #JaiHind

Aditya007
Previous articleA wonderful day in Indian sports | Vinesh Phogat Grabs Gold at Kiev.
Next articleVirat Kohli: 100 Million is Not Enough | 1st Asian with 100 mil Followers On Instagram

