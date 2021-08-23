India’s campaign at World Athletics U20 championships ends with 3 medals

World Athletics U20 Championship: An eventful future awaits for the young track and field stars of India. Long jumper Shalini Singh & Amit Khatri (10000m race walk) clinched a silver medal each. While the mixed 4×400m relay team of India bagged a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 Championship. India capped off with 3 medals at the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Shalini Singh

The 17-year-old Shalini was one of the favorites coming into the competition. She finished with a mammoth jump of 6.59 m, which was her best attempt. And secured silver for India. She was a whisker away from The gold medal, falling short by just 0.01m, with Sweden’s Maja Askag taking the top step. With the result, Shalini has strongly proved she is one of the most exciting Indian track and field athletes to look forward to.

Amit Khatri

Amit Khatri won a hard-fought silver for India in the men’s 10000m race walk at the Moi International sports center. The speedy 18-year old clocked 42:17.94 minutes to secure the medal. He trailed the gold medalist Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya by only 7 seconds. This was Khatri’s new Personal Best. And India’s first medal in this event.

Mixed 4×400m Relay team

The Indian quartet of Priya Mohan, Bharat S, Summy, and Kapil bagged a bronze medal for India, in the 4×400m Mixed relay final. They clocked 3.20.60 seconds to finish 3rd. India entered the finals as the 2nd best overall team after finishing heat 2 with 3.21.66 seconds. Priya Mohan narrowly missed out a medal in the women’s 400m final after finishing 4th.

India finished off the track and field event with 3 medals. The future of Indian track and field is on an upward trajectory.

