India at Tokyo Paralympics | Shuttler Pramod Bhagat & Shooter Manish Narwal Clinch Gold

Tokyo Paralympics: Medals keep on coming for the Indian contingent on day 11. World No 1 Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat made history after winning a historic gold. His compatriot Manoj Sarkar bagged a bronze. Shooter Manish Narwal took home the Gold in Shooting. Singhraj Adhana also added one more medal after bagging the silver on Saturday.

Badminton

A dream badminton debut in the Paralympics for India. World no 1 Pramod Bhagat became the first-ever Gold medalist in the men’s SL3 category. In the semifinals, he defeated D. Fujihara of Japan to cruise to the final. He was up against D. Bethell of Britain. Bhagat dominated the match and went on to clinch the Gold.

It was a double podium for India. Compatriot Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze. He defeated D. Fujihara of Japan in the medal match.

World no 2, Krishna Nagar, cruised his way into the final in the men’s singles SH6. He defeated K. Coombs of Britain in the semifinals. He is up against Kai Man Chu of Hong Kong for the Gold medal match tomorrow.

In the men’s SL4 category, Suhas Yathiraj stormed into the final. And has assured India of another medal. The world no 3 beat F. Setiawan of Indonesia. And is one match away from gold.

Tarun Dhillon is up against the Indonesian in the bronze medal match tomorrow. He lost to L. Mazur of France in the semifinals.

Gold medalist Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli are up for a medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5. The duo will play D. Fujihara and A.Sugino of Japan in the bronze medal match.

Shooting

Double delight for India. Debutant Manish Narwal took home The Gold in the men’s mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final. He created a Paralympics record, finishing with 218.2 points to clinch the Gold at Asaka shooting range.

Compatriot Singhraj Adhana finished beside him with a score of 216.7 to clinch the silver. This was his 2nd medal in the Games. He is the 2nd Indian para-athlete after Avani Lekhara to win 2 medals in the current edition of the Games. S. Malyshev of ROC settled for the Bronze medal

India’s Medal Tally

India’s medal tally is at 17 at the moment and ranked 26th. With 4 Gold, 7 silver, and 6 Bronze medals.

