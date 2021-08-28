India at Tokyo Paralympics | Day 4 Highlights | Bhavina Patel storms into Final, one step from Gold

Tokyo Paralympics: Para Paddler Bhavina Patel advanced to the final in para table tennis. She is one match away from the top seed. Having assured India its 1st medal in para Table tennis and in the ongoing games as well.

On Day 4 India competed across 3 sports. Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Swami competed in Archery. Ranjeet Bhati competed in the F57 Javelin throw final.

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s singles C4 semifinals

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel made history for India at the Paralympics. Patel advanced to the final of women’s singles class 4 table tennis. And has assured India of at least a silver. She became the 1st Indian to get this distinction in table tennis. And will become only the 2nd Female Indian to win a medal.

In the semifinal, Patel faced Zhang Miao of China. She staged a brilliant comeback, after 4 sets the match was even. In the last set, Bhavina upstaged the Chinese to win 3-2.

She will look to avenge her group stage defeat in the final, when she faces Zhou Ying of China tomorrow for the gold medal encounter.

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual Compound W2 class 1/16 eliminations

Star Archer Rakesh Kumar advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s compound archery. He upstaged K.C. Ngai of Hong Kong. He dominated the knockout round and won 144-131 points. Kumar next faces Marian Marecak of Slovakia in the men’s individual compound 1/8 elimination round on August 31.

While in the ST class, archer Shyam Sundar Swami lost to Matt Stutzman of USA in the 1/16 compound elimination round.

ATHLETICS

Men’s F57 Javelin throw final

Javelin Thrower Ranjeet Bhati could not register a throw in the F57 Javelin throw final. All his 6 attempts were deemed invalid. He has fallen out of medal contention.

