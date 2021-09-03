India at Tokyo Paralympics | Avani Lekhara shoots her way to yet another Medal

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Paralympics: India added more medals to its tally on Friday. Golden Girl Avani Lekhara won her 2nd medal in the games. While Praveen Kumar jumped his way to a Silver medal at the National Stadium Tokyo.

India’s medal tally has reached 12 as of now. India is currently ranked 36th in the medal tally.

Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar Bagged a Silver medal in the men’s High Jump T64 Final. He clinched the podium finish with a jump of 2.07m. He is currently ranked world no 3. With that jump, Kumar also set the Asian record at the National Stadium in Tokyo. He missed the Gold medal by a whisker.

Jonathan Edwards of Britain jumped his season-best of 2.10m to bag the gold. The classification T64 is for para-athletes with a leg amputation. Athletes who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian shooter to win two Paralympics medals. She had already created history by being the first female Gold medalist. She clinched the top spot in women’s 10m air rifle SH1. But she did not stop at that. The debutant won her second medal in the women’s 50m air rifle SH1. Lekahara bagged a hard-fought Bronze medal. She had qualified with a score of 1176. In the final, she finished with a total score of 445.9 to secure the bronze. Zhang Cuiping of China clinched the gold medal.

“It is an amazing experience to win two medals in my first Paralympic Games. These two are my pet events. I was really working hard for these two for so many months. I gave my 100 percent in the last shot.” Avani said in an interview post-match.

Only Joginder Singh Sodhi has won multiple medals in the same Games alongside Avani Lekhara. He had won 1 silver and 2 Bronze in Athletics at Los Angeles in 1984.

