India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Women’s Hockey team & Kamalpreet Shines on Day 8

By Aditya Mishra
Image Source: Indian Express

Tokyo Olympics 2020: A historic day In athletics for India. Once again Indian girls shone bright like a diamond in the Games whether it be Discus throw, Hockey, Badminton, or Boxing. On Day 8, Discus throwers Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia achieved some historic feats. While the women’s hockey team made their campaign alive and going in the latter half of the Pool matches.

Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur&#39;s &quot;Monster Throw&quot; In Women&#39;s Discus Qualification Is Not To Be Missed. Watch | Olympics News

A historic day for India in the Discus throw. Debutant Kamalpreet Kaur smashed the 64m mark in her third and final throw and in the women’s Discus throw Group B qualifications. With that throw, Kaur assured her qualification.

Kaur had started off strong with a 60.2m throw. In the second throw, she almost touched the 64m mark with a 63.97m throw. Evidently, Kaur is the first Indian to breach the 64m mark, A new record.

Kaur is the third Indian to qualify for the discus throw Finals at the Olympics. Kaur finished 2nd overall only behind V. Allman of the USA.

The Final is scheduled for August 2nd.

On the other hand Veteran thrower Seema Punia finished 6th and registered 60.57 as her best attempt in the Discus throw Group A qualification. This meant an end to Punia’s campaign.

Regardless of the result, Punia made India proud as she became only the 3rd Indian woman to compete in the 4 Olympics. The other 2 being Shiny Wilson and Sania Mirza.

Hockey

Indian women&#39;s hockey team secures place in Olympic qualifiers final round | Hockey News - Times of India

Indian women’s team kept their qualification hopes alive after an intense encounter.

India defeated South Africa in a 7 goal thriller by winning 4-3. 

Vanadana Katariya was lethal in this fixture. Katariya became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in the Olympics. India needs Britain to defeat/draw Ireland later in the day to assure them of the last berth in Pool A to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Evidently, India beat Ireland in the previous fixture 1-0.

The women’s hockey quarterfinals are scheduled for August 2nd.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
