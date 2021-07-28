India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 6 Highlights

DAY 6 HIGHLIGHTS

Tokyo Olympics: India competed across 6 sports on Day 6. An eventful day for India as star shuttler PV Sindhu, World no 1 archer Deepika Kumari, Boxer Pooja Rani, Rowing duo of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh, all qualified for the next round in their respective sport. The Indian Spirit and will to win fights on.

Boxing

Indian Boxer Pooja Rani justified her name and dominated like a queen in the women’s middleweight Round of 16 bout against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria.

Rani blew out some powerful punches and won 5-0. Rani will next face Li Qian of China in the Quarterfinals on July 31. And is one match away from winning a medal.

Rowing

The Indian rowing duo of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh made history in the men’s lightweight double sculls semifinals. They became the first Indians to qualify to the finals in the Olympics.

The duo finished 6th with a timing of 6:24:41, They will be part of Final group B alongside Spain and Ukraine. The Final is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:20 AM.

Badminton

Star shuttler and BWF champion PV Sindhu dominated her Group J match against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in the women’s singles. She defeated her 21-9 21-16.

Sindhu’s pace, reach, and technique was unmatched for Cheung.

With the result, Sindhu is through to the Round of 16 with complete poise and ease. Sindhu will face Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark tomorrow at 6:15 AM.

On the other hand, B. Sai Praneeth lost out to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D encounter. Praneeth’s campaign came to an end with the result.

Archery

World no 1 Archer Deepika Kumari cruised to the 1/8 eliminations in the women’s individual with 2 great performances.

In the 1/32 round, Kumari faced off with Karma of Bhutan. Kumari dominated the matchup winning 6-0. In the next 1/16 round, Kumari faced J Mucino Fernandez of the USA.

The youngster gave Kumari some headaches but Kumari showed everyone why she is the No 1 and won 6-4. 1/8 eliminations are scheduled for July 30.

In the men’s individual Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai started off on a positive note. Jadhav won 6-0 against G. Bazarhapov of ROC and Rai won 6-4 against O. Hunbin of Ukraine in the 1/32 round respectively. But in the 1/16 round Jadhav and Rai lost out to B. Elison, USA, and I. Shanny, Israel 6-0 and 6-5 respectively.

As a result, Their respective campaigns came to an end.

Sailing

The Indian duo of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa competed across 3 races in the men’s 19 fleet 49er class and managed to finish 18th overall.

The next race is scheduled for July 30.

Hockey

The women’s hockey team failed to register their first win in the Tokyo Olympics as they lost out to Britain 4-1 in Pool A. currently they are placed 5th in the Pool.

They play Ireland next on July 30.

