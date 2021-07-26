India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 4 Highlights

-- Advertisement --

India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: India competed across 10 sports on day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lawn Tennis

Sumit Nagal previously made history after being the only tennis player to advance after Leander Paes in 1996 Atlanta.

In the second round, Nagal lost to world no 2 Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic committee

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal Achanta advanced to the third round in men’s singles. Achanta beat Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia 4-2 in the second round The Indian veteran paddler will face current world champion Ma Long of China tomorrow in the next round.

Manika Batra lost out to Austria’s Sofia Polcanova 4-0 in the third round in women’s singles.

Regardless, Batra has come up with the best-ever Olympic finish for an Indian in women’s singles TT.

Sutirtha Mukherjee bowed out to Portugal’s Fu Yu in the second round of women’s singles.

Swimming

Sajan Prakash finished 4th in heat 2 of men’s 200 m butterfly with timing of 1:57:22

Prakash finished 24th overall out of 38 swimmers and failed to qualify for the semis.

Shooting

In the men’s skeet event Indian shooters, A.V.S Bajwa and M.A. Khan finished 18th and 25th respectively.

Bajwa clocked 120 points while Khan finished with 117 points.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan finished 33rd in the first race of the women’s laser radial before recovering a bit by taking the 16th spot in the second for an overall 27th place with 49 net points.

In the men’s laser, Vishnu Saravan finished 20th in race 2 and 25th in Race 3 with 34 points.

Fencing

C.A. Bhavani Devi made history to win India’s first fencing match in the Olympics. In the women’s individual sabre round of 64, she beat Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3. Although in the round of 32 matches, Devi lost to France’s Manon Brunet 15-7.

Archery

The Indian trio of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Atanu Das started off the day with a win over Kazakhistan 6-2 in the 1/8 elimination round of the men’s team.

Although in the quarter-finals lost out to the south Koreans, Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je Deok, and Oh Jin Hayek 6-0.

Badminton

In the men’s doubles group stage play event, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost out to Indonesia’s Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukhamuljo 21-13 21-12.

Boxing

In the men’s middleweight round of 32 bouts, India’s Ashish Kumar lost to China Tuoheta Erbieke 5-0.

