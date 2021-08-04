India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Wrestlers Ravi Kumar & Deepak Punia on a roll

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics: An eventful day for Indian wrestling after back-to-back dominant performances. And have raised medal hopes for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed to the final with many strides. Kumar has assured India of a medal by advancing to the Gold medal match. While Deepak Punia will contest for a bronze. Anshu Malik’s campaign comes to an end.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

The Asian Championships gold medalist Ravi Kumar cruised to victory in the men’s 57kg freestyle. Kumar first brushed off Oscar Tigreros of Colombia winning the round of 16 bouts 13-2 via technical superiority.

Kumar was unstoppable again against Vangelov Valentinv of Bulgaria. Dominated the bout and won 14-4 via technical superiority. In the semifinal, Kumar faced tough opposition from Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan. Kumar was behind in the bout coming to the end and had no option other than to win by fall. And he did, Kumar outmaneuvered the Kazakh in the end, winning by fall.

The Indian wrestler assured India of their 4th medal in the Games and advanced to the final.

Deepak Punia

World championship silver medalist Deepak Punia controlled his men’s 86kg Freestyle bouts. Punia started off the day by hammering Agiomor Ekerekeme of Nigeria in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Punia faced Zushen Li of China. A dramatic bout ensued as the scores were tied at 3-3 with a minute to go. Zushen would have won the bout had it remained 3-3 as he made the last scoring move. However, Punia pulled some thrilling moves to secure his place in the semifinals and win the bout 6-3. In the semifinal bout, Punia lost to David Taylor of USA 10-0.

Punia can still bag a medal for India. He will be competing for the bronze medal next.

Anshu Malik

On the other hand in the women’s 57kg freestyle, Anshu Malik’s campaign came to an early end. Malik lost out to Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus 8-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

