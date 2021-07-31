India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu and Pooja Rani fell short of victory 

Table of Contents Badminton

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tough day for India as Indian girls, shuttler Sindhu and boxer Rani lost their knockout matches on Day 8 respectively. Despite giving it their best. However, Sindhu’s medal hopes are still alive.

Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu missed out on a place in the final to world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday at Japan’s capital city Tokyo.

It was a closely contested match. The first game was neck to neck between the counterparts. Sindhu narrowly lost 18-21. This was the first game Sindhu lost in her campaign. Until now Sindhu was invincible winning all her previous games in straight sets.

In the second game, Ying outclassed Sindhu and dominated the game 12-21.

Not all hopes of a medal are lost yet. Rio 2016 silver medalist Sindhu will face He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal showdown tomorrow at 5:00 PM IST.

If Sindhu wins the medal tomorrow, she will become the first-ever Indian shuttler to win back-to-back medals at the Games.

Debutant boxer Pooja Rani‘s campaign came to an abrupt end. Rani was outclassed by former Olympic medalist Li Qian of China on Saturday. Losing the bout 5-0 in the medal match.

Rani did land some powerful punches during the encounter but Qian outmaneuvered her in the end. Rani’s winning run came to an end. Rani is the first Indian boxer in the Middleweight class who qualified till the quarterfinals in the Olympics.

On the other hand, another debutant boxer Lovina Borgohain has assured India of at least a bronze in the welterweight category. But Lovelina is hungry for more.

“I want the gold! A bronze won’t do. Now that I’ve secured a medal, I can play more freely and hope the next fight is even better.” Borgohain stated to Mixed Zone after her QF bout.

Borgohain is set to face World champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semifinals on August 4th.

Regardless of the result, These Indian girls have made India proud with their grit, passion, and determination.

