Saturday, July 31, 2021
HomeNewsIndia At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu and Pooja Rani fell...

India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu and Pooja Rani fell short of victory 

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: HT

Table of Contents

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tough day for India as Indian girls, shuttler Sindhu and boxer Rani lost their knockout matches on Day 8 respectively. Despite giving it their best. However, Sindhu’s medal hopes are still alive.

Badminton

PV Sindhu KreedOn
Credits Twitter

Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu missed out on a place in the final to world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday at Japan’s capital city Tokyo.

-- Advertisement --

It was a closely contested match. The first game was neck to neck between the counterparts. Sindhu narrowly lost 18-21. This was the first game Sindhu lost in her campaign. Until now Sindhu was invincible winning all her previous games in straight sets.

In the second game, Ying outclassed Sindhu and dominated the game 12-21.

Not all hopes of a medal are lost yet. Rio 2016 silver medalist Sindhu will face He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal showdown tomorrow at 5:00 PM IST.

If Sindhu wins the medal tomorrow, she will become the first-ever Indian shuttler to win back-to-back medals at the Games.

Boxing

Tokyo olympics boxing: pooja rani badly beaten in the quarterfinal by China

Debutant boxer Pooja Rani‘s campaign came to an abrupt end. Rani was outclassed by former Olympic medalist Li Qian of China on Saturday. Losing the bout 5-0 in the medal match.

Rani did land some powerful punches during the encounter but Qian outmaneuvered her in the end. Rani’s winning run came to an end. Rani is the first Indian boxer in the Middleweight class who qualified till the quarterfinals in the Olympics.

On the other hand, another debutant boxer Lovina Borgohain has assured India of at least a bronze in the welterweight category. But Lovelina is hungry for more.

“I want the gold! A bronze won’t do. Now that I’ve secured a medal, I can play more freely and hope the next fight is even better.” Borgohain stated to Mixed Zone after her QF bout.

Borgohain is set to face World champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semifinals on August 4th.

Regardless of the result, These Indian girls have made India proud with their grit, passion, and determination.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
Previous articleIndia At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Women’s Hockey team & Kamalpreet Shines on Day 8

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

PV Sindhu, Saina, Kidambi are all set for Denmark Open Badminton...

News

PV Sindhu Family | Parents & Sister | Everything You Need...

Badminton

PV Sindhu All Set for the World Tour Finals; Says She...

Badminton
SIndhu KreedOn

India Open Day 4: Four Indians Progress into Semis

Badminton