Tuesday, August 3, 2021
India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Men in Blue put up a valiant fight, Wrestling campaign starts

By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: Scroll.in

Tokyo Olympics: A bittersweet start to day 11 as the men’s hockey team lost out in the semifinals. Though medal hopes are still alive for the hockey team. While Wrestler Sonam Malik opened India’s wrestling campaign.

Hockey

India olympics KreedOn
Image Source: thestatesman

After qualifying for the semifinals after a 48-year gap and making history. The Indian men’s Hockey team gave it their all. But unfortunately could not make it to the Olympics finals.

India lost to world no 2 Belgium 5-2 in the semi-final encounter at Oi hockey stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

At halftime, the scores were neck and neck at 2-2. Although in the second half Belgium got the better of the men in blue. India still has a chance to bag a Bronze medal. India will either face Australia or Germany in the bronze medal match on August 5th.

On the other hand, the women in blue who qualified for the first time to the semifinals can still fulfill India’s Hockey gold. India is up against Argentina tomorrow in the semi-final encounter.

Wrestling

Deepak Punia KreedOn
Image Source: scroll.in

India’s wrestling campaign started off today with Sonam Malik’s bout in the 62kg women’s Freestyle. Malik lost to Asian Games silver medalist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia in the 1/8 final despite finishing 2-2 on points.

The youngster was leading all the way through in the bout 2-0. But the Mongolian turned it around in the last few seconds and tied the score 2-2 after Round 3. The Mongolian won by thin margins due to grabbing her points with a touchdown.

Malik’s campaign could have been prolonged by competing in the Repechage round provided Bolortuya qualified for the finals. But the Mongolian crashed out in the Quarterfinal. Which meant an early exit for Malik from the Tokyo Olympics.

Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Anshu Malik will lead India’s wrestling campaign tomorrow.

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
