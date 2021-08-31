India at Tokyo Paralympics: Day 7 Highlights – India’s medal tally enter double digits

Tokyo Paralympics: India added more medals to its tally on Tuesday. Early today debutant Singhraj Adana bagged a bronze medal in shooting. Double delight in High jump as Veteran Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver. While Sharad Kumar bagged the bronze medal. India’s total medal tally has hit double digits with 10 medals for now.

High Jump

Double podium for India in the men’s High Jump T63 Final at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Rio Gold medalist and Indian contingent’s leader Mariyappan Thangavelu bagged a medal yet again. Compatriot, Shard Kumar bagged a bronze medal. Both cleared 1.73m, followed by 1.77m,1.80m, and 1.83m in their 1st attempt.

Only Thangavelu cleared the 1.86 m mark in his third attempt. Which set him up with an encounter with Sam Grewe of the USA. The latter managed to clear the 1.88 m mark and ended the defending champion’s gold medal hope.

Shooting

In the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, debutant Singhraj Adana bagged a bronze medal. He had qualified sixth & finished with a score of 216.8 to take home the bronze.

Chao Yang and Xing Huang of China won gold and silver respectively. Compatriot Manish Narwal had topped the qualification. But got eliminated in the knockout stages.

This is India’s 2nd medal in Shooting. Avani Lekhara won a historic gold yesterday. India’s medal tally is at 10 medals at the moment. With 2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals. India is ranked 30th in the tally as of now.

