Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsIndia at Tokyo Paralympics: Day 7 Highlights - India's medal tally enter double...

India at Tokyo Paralympics: Day 7 Highlights – India’s medal tally enter double digits

-- Advertisement --
By Santosh Narayan
Updated:
Mariyappan Thangavelu | KreedOn
Image Source: Scroll.in

Tokyo Paralympics: India added more medals to its tally on Tuesday. Early today debutant Singhraj Adana bagged a bronze medal in shooting. Double delight in High jump as Veteran Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver. While Sharad Kumar bagged the bronze medal. India’s total medal tally has hit double digits with 10 medals for now.

High Jump

-- Advertisement --

Mariyappan Thangavelu | KreedOn
Image Source: Indian Express

Double podium for India in the men’s High Jump T63 Final at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Rio Gold medalist and Indian contingent’s leader Mariyappan Thangavelu bagged a medal yet again. Compatriot, Shard Kumar bagged a bronze medal. Both cleared 1.73m, followed by 1.77m,1.80m, and 1.83m in their 1st attempt. 

Only Thangavelu cleared the 1.86 m mark in his third attempt. Which set him up with an encounter with Sam Grewe of the USA. The latter managed to clear the 1.88 m mark and ended the defending champion’s gold medal hope.

Shooting

-- Advertisement --

Singhraj Adana | KreedOn
Image Source: HT

In the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, debutant Singhraj Adana bagged a bronze medal. He had qualified sixth & finished with a score of 216.8 to take home the bronze. 

Chao Yang and Xing Huang of China won gold and silver respectively. Compatriot Manish Narwal had topped the qualification. But got eliminated in the knockout stages.

This is India’s 2nd medal in Shooting. Avani Lekhara won a historic gold yesterday. India’s medal tally is at 10 medals at the moment. With 2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals. India is ranked 30th in the tally as of now.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn.

-- Advertisement --
Santosh Narayan
Previous articleEng vs Ind 4th Test Match Dream11 Prediction | England vs India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019