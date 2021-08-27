India At Tokyo Paralympics: Day 3 highlights – Bhavina Patel Assured 1st Medal for India

Tokyo Paralympics: An eventful day for India at the ongoing Paralympics. India competed across 5 sports on Day 3. Paddler Bhavina Patel has assured India of its 1st medal at the games. She stormed into the semifinals. While there was also action in the shot put, archery, and powerlifting.

TABLE TENNIS

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel stormed into the semifinals of para table tennis. After losing her opening match, Patel came back strong in the women’s singles C4. She went on to win 3 consecutive matches to make it into the semifinals. And ensured India’s 1st medal at the games. She became the 1st Indian to secure a medal in para table tennis. And only the second female para-athlete after Deepa Malik in Rio 2016.

Bhavina’s road to medal glory

Lost to Ying Zhou of China in group A 1st round

Defeated Megan Shackleton of Britain in group A 2nd round

Knocked Joyce De Oliveira of Brazil in Round of 16

Defeated Borislava Peric of Serbia in the quarterfinals

Patel is up against Zhang Miao of China in the semifinals tomorrow. She is one match away from gold medal contention.

ARCHERY

Men’s compound individual ranking round

Archers Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami kicked off their campaign. In the ranking round, they finished 3rd and 21st respectively at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field. Rakesh broke off his Personal best.

Men’s recurve individual ranking round

Vivek and H. Singh finished 10th and 21st respectively in the recurve ranking round to kick off their campaign.

Women’s compound individual ranking round

Archer Jyothi finished with a season-best of 671 points and finished 15th.

Mixed Team compound ranking round

Rakesh Kumar and Jyothi finished 6th in the mixed compound ranking round. They finished with a combined 1388 points.

ATHLETICS

Men’s shot put F55 final

Tek Chand threw his season-best of 9.04m and finished 8th. He registered 4 throws out of the 6 allotted. Wallace Santos of Brazil broke the F55 category world record with a 12.63m throw.

SWIMMING

Para swimmer Suyash Jadhav finished 6th in Heat 2 of men’s 200m medley SM7 category. He failed to qualify for the next round. He will feature next in the men’s 50m butterfly S7 on September 3rd.

POWERLIFTING

Women’s 50kg final

Lifter Sakina Khatun finished 5th. Her final lift was of 93kg after succeeding in the second attempt. Hu Dandan of China clinched gold.

Men’s 65kg final

Lifter Jaideep, unfortunately, failed to register a single lift, in his three attempts of 160 kg, 160 kg, and 167 kg. Lei Liu of China clinched the gold

