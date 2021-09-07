Vishwanathan Anand to lead Team India at Online Chess Olympiad 2021

Reigning champions Team India will look to defend its crown at the Online Chess Olympiad. The tournament got underway yesterday worldwide.

India has a chance to win back-to-back Gold medals in this prestigious tournament.

Team Bonding

The All India Chess Federation has ensured that the team will be together for this edition. The Federation has set up rooms in a 5-star hotel in Chennai, with top facilities and a dedicated internet connection.

Tournament Overview

Over 150 countries took part in qualification. The tournament will now see 40 teams divided into 4 pools.

India is placed in Pool B of the top division. Along with France, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Egypt, Slovenia, Sweden, Shenzen China, and Hungary. The top 2 teams will advance to the playoffs.

India’s main threat will be from Russia.

The Lineup

The Indian team will start its campaign tomorrow against Egypt. Followed by France and Sweden.

The star-studded lineup will be led by Legend Vishwanathan Anand.

The team consists of Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, and Adhiban B in the Open category. Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and D Harika. Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa in the Juniors Open

Women Grandmasters Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali in the Women’s category. Woman Grandmaster Vaishali R and Woman Fide Master Savitha Shri in the Junior Girls.

We have a good mix of experience and youth. We hope to do well and are fairly confident of our prospects,” said Anand in an official release.

