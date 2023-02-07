Tuesday, February 7, 2023
India announced 25-member squad for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Nidhi Singh
Image Source- India TV
India has announced the 25-member Indian contingent for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, sprinter Amlan Borgohain, and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be among the top 25 Indian athletes who will participate in this competition which will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10-12.

Other Indian athletes participating in the season-opening event of the continental governing body (Asian Athletics Association) include men’s long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Shaili Singh in the women’s event.

Asian Indoor Championships: India squad

Men: Elakiya Dasan (60m), Amlan Borgohain (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Aromal T (High Jump), Siva Subramaniam (Pole Vault), Prashant Singh Kanahiya (Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Arun AB (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put).

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (60m & 60m hurdles), Archana Suseendran (60m), Sapna Kumari (60m hurdles), Abhinaya Shetty (High Jump), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Pole Vault), Pavithra Venkatesh (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Sheena NV (Triple Jump), Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Triple Jump), Abha Khatua (Shot Put), Swapna Barman (Pentathlon), Sowmiya Murugan (Pentathlon).

