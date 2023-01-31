India announced 23-member team for SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

- Advertisement -

Maymol Rocky, Indian U-20 Women’s National Team Head Coach on Monday announced the 23-member Indian squad for the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship that will take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, next month.

At the beginning of January 2023, the Indian U-20s squad started their training camp in Chennai. Since then, they have been preparing for the upcoming SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship and the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The captain of the team, Astam Oraon, is expected to lead the defence and one of the most crucial players among them is midfielder Martina Thokchom, who played an important role as India won its maiden U-18 SAFF title last year.

Maymol Rocky said,

“It was definitely very difficult to pick the 23 players out of the 33 we had in the camp. The few that have not made it, will remain in camp back in Chennai to train with the Senior Team. Once we come back, these girls will once again join us. We are prepared, we are focused, and we are looking forward to the SAFF Championship,”

She added,

“We played a few practice matches against difficult sides, and while the results may not have gone our way, I can say that we are all prepared for the SAFF U-20 Championship. Chennai almost has the same weather as that in Bangladesh, and I believe the girls have acclimatised themselves very well. I am sure the girls are all on their toes and are ready to give their best,” “The 23 that we have picked, I’m sure, are the best girls we have in India at the moment.”

Team India will begin its campaign against Bhutan on February 3 and then will face Bangladesh two days later. Last week, Young Tigresses played a couple of practice matches, one of them against the Senior India Women’s Team in Chennai.

SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship: The 23-member Squad

Goalkeepers : Monalisha Devi, Anshika, Anjali.

: Monalisha Devi, Anshika, Anjali. Defenders : Shilky Devi, Astam Oraon, Kajal, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Gladys.

: Shilky Devi, Astam Oraon, Kajal, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Gladys. Midfielders : Martina Thokchom, Kajol Dsouza, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shailja.

: Martina Thokchom, Kajol Dsouza, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shailja. Forwards: Lynda Kom, Apurna Narzary, Sunita Munda, Sumati Kumari, Neha, Sonali Soren, Anita Kumari.

