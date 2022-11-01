BCCI Announce Squads For India Tour of New Zealand & Bangladesh | Check Out Complete Indian Squads & Schedule

- Advertisement -

Amid the ongoing T20 World Cup, chief selector Chetan Sharma announced India’s squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday. For the New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya will lead in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the ODI. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, along with a few others, rested for New Zealand series.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side, excluding rested Pandya, for the Bangladesh ODIs and Tests series, with Ravindra Jadeja also set to return there after knee surgery.

Exclusion of Ashwin, Karthik in white ball

Ravichandran Ashwin cannot be found in three white-ball squads, whereas Dinesh Karthik hasn’t been picked for the New Zealand T20Is.

When asked about Karthik, Chetan Sharma said,

"It is not like that. We focus on workload management, and the way Dinesh Karthik has performed, he is always available for the selectors. We are just looking to try a different set of players immediately after the World Cup. Otherwise, doors are open for everybody."

🗣️ 🗣️ Mr. @chetans1987, Chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee speaks about how the workload management of the players is approached. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RIYIHqslIN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

Indian Squads For Upcoming Tours

India Test squad for Bangladesh series

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

India ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India ODI squad for the New Zealand series

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

India T20I squad for New Zealand series

Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ vs IND Schedule

New Zealand vs India Schedule

1st T20I: November 18, Wellington

2nd T20I: November 20, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: November 22, Napier

1st ODI: November 25, Auckland

2nd ODI: November 27, Hamilton

3rd ODI: November 30, Christchurch Bangladesh vs India schedule 1st ODI: December 4, Dhaka

2nd ODI: December 7, Dhaka

3rd ODI: December 10, Dhaka

1st Test: December 14-18, Chattogram

2nd Test: December 22-26, Dhaka