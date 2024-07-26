IND-W vs BAN-W: India Dominates Bangladesh to Reach Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Final

- Advertisement -

IND W vs BAN W, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur‘s Team India carried on their winning momentum with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup, held at Dambulla on Friday. Bangladesh, who opted to bat first, could only manage to put up 80 for 8 on the board in 20 overs.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana took charge later and played sound knocks to get India over the line in 11 overs. The latter started off right at the beginning with boundaries to make the chase easy. Mandhana scored an unbeaten 55 off 39 balls, including 9 fours and a six.

Finals bound! 🔥 A clinical effort from our girls in the semis against Bangladesh! 💥 What a new ball spell by Renuka Thakur – 3 wickets for just 10 runs! 🤩 Let’s bring the trophy home, girls! 🇮🇳🏆@BCCIWomen || #WomensAsiaCup2024 || #HerStory || #INDWvBANW pic.twitter.com/KSc7psGODk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 26, 2024

Verma was somewhat more sedate for her standards, making 26 off 28 balls with two boundaries. Earlier, Renuka Thakur and Radha Yadav ruled the Bangladesh batting. Both picked up three wickets each to never let Bangladesh get settled at any point.

Renuka struck in the first over when Dilara Akter was dismissed for 6. She then removed Murshida Khatun and Ishma Tanjim, returning at the end of four overs with figures of 3 for 10, including a maiden.

With this victory against Bangladesh Women, India Women entered the final of Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

