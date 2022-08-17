Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI | India vs Zimbabwe Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Today Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Where to watch Ind vs Zim 1st ODI

- Advertisement -

India & Zimbabwe will face each other in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, August 18. Ahead of the match, here’s the experts tips on IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction – best fantasy cricket tips for winning results, today’s Dream11 team, weather conditions, toss factor, pitch report and a lot more.

KL Rahul leads India’s secondary squad to the Zimbabwe tour which consists of just three ODIs. It might not be a tough series for India but lately Zimbabwe has beaten Bangladesh quite impressively.

They would have some gunpowder in the squad to put out a decent show in the series. It is also a chance for India to test out their enormous roster of players.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let's take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today's dream11 team.

Details of Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Match India vs Zimbabwe – 1st ODI Match Date Thursday, August 18, 2022 Match Time 12:45 pm IST Venue Harare Sports Club

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI | today dream11 team

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 1st ODI – Todays Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan.

Probable Playing XI for Zimbabwe for 1st ODI – Todays Dream11 Team

Tadiwamashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs Zim

Todays Dream11 Team – 1

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul (c), Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Luke Jongwe

Todays Dream11 Team – 2

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (vc), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Luke Jongwe

IND vs Zim Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: Ishan was dropped from the Asia Cup squad despite playing in good form. This would give him more than enough motivation to perform well in this series and find a permanent spot in the Indian side.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: With all the experience, Shikhar Dhawan might have a good run in this series. Recently Dhawan has a good series against WI. He scored 168 runs in 3 matches. He has a good record against Zimbabwe with an average of 42.6 and 213 runs, making him a good choice for captaincy pick for todays Dream11 team.

KL Rahul: After a long break from injury, KL Rahul is finally set out to play his first international match since February. It will be exciting to see how he returns to form.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Sikander Raza: Zimbabwe’s most trusted workhorse, both with the ball and the bat. Raza has the quality to face high standard bowling departments.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda, in a short span became a new prospect to India’s T20 batting department. His flexibility with positions might help him to get a long contract with the national side.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Deepak Chahar: Another long awaited return to the squad. Deepak Chahar missed the IPL 2022 and never played a match since. He will be looking to make a come back with this series.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Must picks for Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

Sikandar Raza

Ishan Kishan

Deepak Hooda

Risky choices for Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Who will win Ind vs Zim match?

Although Zimbabwe is improving as a side as we head towards the T20 world cup, they are far from being a challenge to this Indian side. KreedOn predicts a 80-20 chance in favour of India to take the win in the first ODI.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.