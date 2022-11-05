India vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: On Sunday, the T20 World Cup 2022’s final league match will pit India against Zimbabwe. India is the favourite to win Group 2 given their recent strong performance. As they defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (using the D/L system) in their previous match, the rain really worked in their favour. On the other side, Zimbabwe struggled against weaker opposition, losing their last two games to Bangladesh and the Netherlands by 5 wickets and 3 runs, respectively.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the IND vs ZIM encounter.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs ZIM T20 match.

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 42 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IND vs ZIM IND vs ZIM Match Date Sunday, November 6th, 2022. IND vs ZIM Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 42

Key Players in Form in IND vs ZIM teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 42

-- Advertisement --

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The MCG’s pitch typically favours pacers, but after the hitters settle in, they can try to play their strokes. The captain who wins the toss may decide to bowl first.

Toss factor in IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 20

Matches won Batting First – 8

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 141

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

IND vs ZIM head-to-head

Played: 7

India won: 5

Zimbabwe won: 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 42

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 42

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 42 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Craig Ervine, Suryakumar Yadav, Sikandar Raza, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Blessing Muzrabani, Tendai Chatara.

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 42 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Dinesh Karthik: Because of his background, Dinesh Karthik ought to be chosen. He has so far in this tournament scored 14 runs in 3 inning.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: is scoring runs with great authority and responding to the naysayers with the right words. He has scored 220 runs in 4 games throughout this competition, with the top rating being 82*.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: In this competition, Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe’s best player. He has added 185 runs at an average of 26.42 in seven games and taken nine wickets for an economy of 6.57.

Wesley Madhevere: His method to batting sets him apart from the majority of the players on his team.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani has taken the most wickets for Zimbabwe in this match. He has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings, with the best total of 3 for 23.

Arshdeep Singh: The cricket community has been awestruck by Arshdeep Singh’s amazing bowling performance. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 games so far in this competition, with his best performance being 3 for 32.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Virat Kohli

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Arshdeep Singh

Must pick for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Craig Ervine

Ryan Burl

Risky choices for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Richard Ngarava

Axar Patel

Who will win today’s IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

India is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport