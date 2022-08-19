Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI | India vs Zimbabwe Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Today Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Where to watch Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI

- Advertisement -

Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI. The result of the 1st ODI between India was as one-sided as a cricket match can be.

Team India bowled out Zimbabwe for 189 and chased down roughly in 31 overs without losing a single wicket.

When Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel led the bowling unit, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubmann Gill were flawless. There are two more ODIs remaining and Zimbabwe looks in no shape to challenge India yet.

Details of Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Match India vs Zimbabwe – 2nd ODI Ind vs Zim Match Date Saturday, August 20, 2022 Ind vs ZIm Match Time 12:45 pm IST Venue Harare Sports Club

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI | today dream11 team

Key Players in Form India: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza Weather conditions in Ind vs Zim match The 2nd ODI is forecasted to take place on a sunny day with the temperature hovering around 28 degree celsius with no rain expected. Ind vs Zim Pitch Report The pitch provides chances for both bowlers and batsmen equally. Toss factor in Ind vs Zim match Chasing could be the ideal choice after winning the toss. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 166 Matches won Batting First – 78 Matches won Batting second – 85 Average first innings score – 231 Highest score – 350 Lowest score – 35 Ind vs Zim Head to head Played: 64 India won: 52 Zim won: 10 Squads India: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad Deepak Hooda , Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 2nd ODI

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan.

Probable Playing XI for Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Tadiwamashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs Zim

Todays Dream11 Team – 1

Shubmann Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar (c), Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Luke Jongwe

Todays Dream11 Team – 2

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul (c), Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (vc), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe

IND vs Zim Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: It is going to be a dry series for Ishan as the Indian batsmen have too high standards to lose wickets. Ishan opening would be productive.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: A slow but responsible innings from Dhawan. Zimbabwe would have to try harder to dismiss him.

KL Rahul: Rahul is one of the most awaited returns from the Indian side. Hope he can bat in the next ODI.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Axar Patel: A phenomenal spell from the all rounder. Axar might have already sealed his place in the T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Jadeja.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Deepak Chahar: Chahr has still got it. His exhibition of swing bowling left the Zimbabwe batsmen in a dilemma.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Deepak Chahar

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Must picks for Ind vs Zim Dream 11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

Deepak Chahar

Ishan Kishan

Axar Patel

Risky choices for Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Brad Evans

Who will win today’s Ind vs Zim match?

KreedOn has to predict a 90-10 chance for India to win the 2nd ODI because ZImbabwe seems to be a really weak side in front of the Men in Blue. As they are struggling against the quality of Indian bowlers and batsmen, victory for them is far from hope.

