Friday, August 19, 2022
IND vs Zim 1st ODI: Ind crushed Zim by 10 wickets & lead series by 1-0 | Where to watch Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India crushed Zimbabwe & lead series by 1-0 | Schedule for 2nd ODI match- KreedOn
Image Source- Firstpost
A tremendous performance was shown by the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe as they won the first match of the 3 Match ODI series by whopping 10 wickets. The whole Zimbabwe team crumbled at 189 runs only.

Ind vs Zim 1st ODI – Highlights

India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan hit sparkling half-centuries for India. Gill made an unbeaten 82 runs off 72 balls while Dhawan scored 81 out of 113 balls.

The pair astonished the Zimbabwe team and scored 192 without facing trouble from the opposition bowling attack and dominated the match eventually winning by 10 wickets. Though Zimbabwe came close to taking a wicket on a couple of occasions but failed to convert.

Deepak Chahar took three wickets and on the same line, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna were also impressive taking three wickets each.

Where to watch Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI Match: Schedule & Venue

  • Aug 20 – Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI – Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST

Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI live streaming

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast India’s tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will also be available on Sony Liv.

Nidhi Singh
