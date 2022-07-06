IND vs WI ODI 2022: Shikhar Dhawan to lead the blue squad | Know Schedule, Where to watch, Indian squads

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member Men in Blue squad for an ODI away assignment against West Indies on Tuesday.

The Indian team will be spearheaded by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan for the IND vs WI ODI series, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

All-format regular captain Rohit Sharma and players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series. 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches will be played between the two teams during this tour.

BCCI said in a statement

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad,”

India’s squad for three-match One-Day series against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

The ODI series between India and West Indies will begin on July 22. The ODI matches will take place at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be played on 29 July and the last on 7 August.

IND vs WI ODI series schedule

1st ODI: 22 July, Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

2nd ODI: July 24, Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

3rd ODI: July 27, Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

