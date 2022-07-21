IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report 

- Advertisement -

IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: India will visit the West Indies for a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODI series will be held in Port of Spain, Trinidad, while the T20I series will be held at three different locations.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain India, while Nicholas Pooran will captain the West Indies. India recently won a three-match One-Day International series against England in England. The West Indies, however, were defeated 3-0 at home by Bangladesh.

India is currently ranked third in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings, while the West Indies are ranked ninth.

This will be an incredible opportunity for second-choice players like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Hooda to gain more runs and optimism, and budding pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be looking forward to the series.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Details | When and where to watch Ind vs WI 1st ODI

Match IND vs WI, – 1st ODI IND vs WI Match Date Friday, July 22nd, 2022 IND vs WI Match Time 7:30 pm IST IND vs WI Venue Queen’s Park Oval

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs WI

Key Players in the Form IND top performers: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja , Yuzvendra Chahal. WI top performers: Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King. Weather forecast for IND vs WI match On matchday, the levels are expected to be around 28°C, with 77 percent humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hr. During the match, there is no chance of rain. Pitch Conditions for IND vs WI match The Queen’s Park Oval’s ground is batting-friendly, and it is expected to help batters once more here. Pacers may benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners may be useful in the middle innings. Toss Factor in IND vs WI match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 288 Highest score – 413 Lowest score – 75 IND Vs WI Head-to-head Matches Played: 136 Won by IND: 67 Won by WI: 63 IND vs WI Squads in TATA IPL match 12 IND squad IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur , Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. WI squad IPL 2022: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Probable Playing XI for IND

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidhh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for WI

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs WI | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Shikhar Dhawan, Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope is a West Indian right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman. He has scored 4071 runs in 98 ODIs and will be an excellent option.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Deepak Hooda: In his two ODI matches, he has scored 55 runs and taken one wicket. He’ll be eager to show his worth here as well.

Shikhar Dhawan is a left-handed batsman who will captain the team. In his 152 ODI appearances, he has scored 6325 runs. He’ll be an important pick in this game.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Jason Holder: In his 127 ODI matches, he has managed to score 2019 runs and take 146 wickets. He’ll be one of the good investments in this game.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: In his 48 ODI appearances, he has scored 263 runs and taken 78 wickets. He’ll be a pretty good bet to keep in mind for this game.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Nicholas Pooran

Must Picks for IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Shikhar Dhawan

Nicholas Pooran

Alzarri Joseph

Ravindra Jadeja

Risky choices for IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Keacy Carty

Keemo Paul

Axar Patel

Who will win today’s match between India and West Indies?

India is coming off a series win over England, whereas the West Indies were beaten by Bangladesh. However the Windies cannot be underestimated at home, India will have a small edge due to their form this season and expertise in their ranks.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.