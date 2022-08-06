Saturday, August 6, 2022
Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Ind vs wi 4th t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction: It was once again a SKY show at Warner Park and India took the lead second time in the series with two more matches on the line.

The West Indies batsman did a great job in setting up a decent target on a tough pitch, thanks to Kyle Mayers for his 73 run knock but Suryakumar Yadav in reply showed no mercy and made it look like his park.

It’s not over for West Indies so far as there weren’t many mistakes from their side which affected the result. It was a pure class from SKY.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Ind vs WI 4th t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

 

MatchIndia vs West Indies – 4th T20
Ind vs WI Match DateSaturday, August 6, 2022
Ind vs WI Match Time8:00 pm IST
Ind vs WI VenueCentral Broward Regional Park
Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

 

Key Players in FormIndia: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvaneswar Kumar

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein

Weather conditions in Ind vs WI matchA quite hot and humid day is expected although scattered showers are also forecasted around the venue. The temperature will be around 32 degree celsius.
Ind vs WI 4th T20 Pitch ReportBatsmen will probably have a slight advantage in this pitch and high scoring matches are expected in this venue. 
Toss factor in Ind vs WI matchThe pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses which makes batting first the safe choice after winning the toss.
Venue T20 statsTotal T20 matches – 12

Matches won Batting First – 9

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 160

Highest score – 245

Lowest Score – 81

Ind vs WI Head to headPlayed: 23

India won: 15

WI won: 7

SquadsIndia: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 4th T20

Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 4th T20

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph

Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

Fantasy Team Prediction for Dream11 – Team 1

Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh, Obed McCoy

Fantasy Team Prediction for Dream11 – Team 2

Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King (vc), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Still in red hot form and the team always expects that few winning boundaries at the end of the innings from DK.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav’s flamboyance is probably unmatched by any other Indian player in history. He plays around the ground with such ease.

Kyle Mayers: A contest between Hardik and Mayers was seen in the last match which Hardik won over. It would be interesting to see how Mayers respond to that in this match.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is probably one player the current Indian side cannot replace. His contribution with the bat and ball is difficult for anyone to replicate.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Obed McCoy: McCoy is still the priority pick from the bowling section for this match although he wasn’t very impressive in the last match.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Must picks for Ind vs WI Dream11 Prediction

  • Hardik Pandya
  • Kyle Mayers
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Dinesh Karthik
  • Suryakumar Yadav

Risky choices for Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction

  • Jason Holder
  • Rovman Powell
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Odean Smith

Who will win today’s match?

The story of this series so far has been like the team that won the previous match would have more chance of winning the next one as well. Since, India has convincingly won the last match, it was a one-man show mostly.

Therefore, KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to emerge victorious in the 4th T20.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
