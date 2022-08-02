Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

- Advertisement -

Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction: The West Indies are right back in the series with a last over win against India in the 2nd T20I.

Obed McCoy emerged as the star of the match with his ridiculous spell of 6-17 which tore apart half of India’s batting lineup.

A dominant performance from West Indies until the last few overs where they stumbled a bit, but still managed to get a win.

-- Advertisement --

The series is level at 1-1 right now with three more matches to go.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Ind vs WI 3rd t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

-- Advertisement --

Ind vs WI Today’s Match India vs West Indies – 3rd T20 Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Match Date Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Match Time 9:30 pm IST Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Venue Warner Park

-- Advertisement --

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

Key Players in Form India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Temperature is forecasted around 30 degree celsius and a fairly sunny day. 72% humidity is expected on matchday Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Pitch Report It’s tough to score runs at Warner Park. Any score above 150 is a good target to set. Toss factor in Ind vs WI match Chasing has an upper hand in this venue. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 11 Matches won Batting First – 2 Matches won Batting second – 7 Average first innings score – 119 Highest score – 182 Lowest Score – 45 Ind vs WI Head to head Played: 22 India won: 14 WI won: 7 Squads India: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan , KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Today dream11 team prediction for Ind vs WI 3rd T20

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 3rd T20

Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for West Indies for 3rd T20

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs WI

Dream11 team for today’s match | Team 1

Rohit Sharma (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (vc), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh, Obed McCoy

Dream11 team for today’s match | Team 2

Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King (vc), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI Wicket Keeper Prediction for today dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik came in as an extra addition to the strong Indian middle order and now officially accepted the finisher role in the team.

Batsmen Prediction for today dream11 team

Rohit Sharma: A golden duck in the 2nd T20. Hope it will only motivate him to play another big innings in the 3rd T20.

Kyle Mayers: An unusually composed start to Kyle Mayers innings but didn’t end as he intended. But Mayers is still the danger man for India.

Brandon King: In a tough pitch, Brandon King delivered a responsible innings which will surely boost his confidence in the upcoming matches.

All rounder Prediction for today dream11 team

Hardik Pandya: Pandya was the highest scorer for India in their low scoring innings. India can rely on him at times of crisis.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Obed McCoy: A 6-wicket haul is a far dream for a lot of T20 bowlers and McCoy accomplished it against one of the strongest sides in T20 cricket right now.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Must picks for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Kyle Mayers

Rohit Sharma

Obed McCoy

Brandon King

Risky choices for Ind vs WI 3rd t20 Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Shreyas Iyer

Who will win today’s match?

The Indian top order except Rohit Sharma have not shined in the first two T20s. Suryakumar Yadav failing to produce good innings is a major concern and Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of being dropped from T20 internationals. Windies are exploiting this weakness of India although their squad is not as strong as the Indian squad. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance in favour of West Indies to take the win in the 3rd T20.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.