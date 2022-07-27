Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

- Advertisement -

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Unlucky or perhaps sloppy from the Windies side while it was a bravely fought victory for the Men in Blues as they won the 2nd ODI by two wickets and clinched the ODI series with one more match to go.

West Indies was really close to levelling the series but Axar Patel’s heroics took the game away from them.

-- Advertisement --

There is one more match left in the series. India would try out a few changes while West Indies might give everything but the kitchen sink to win it.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Match Details of Ind vs WI match

-- Advertisement --

Match India vs West Indies – 3rd ODI Match Date Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Match Time 7:00 pm IST Venue Queen’s Park Oval

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

-- Advertisement --

Key Players in Form India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubmann Gill, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope Weather conditions in Ind vs WI match Huge chance of rain interrupting the 3rd ODI as the weather forecast shows 75% chance for precipitation. Ind vs WI Pitch report Flat surface suiting the batsmen. A lot of runs can be expected as seen in the first two matches. Toss factor in Ind vs WI matter Chasing would be the key to win in the flat pitch. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 71 Matches won Batting First – 31 Matches won Batting second – 35 Average first innings score – 218 Highest score – 413 Lowest score – 75 Ind vs WI Head to head Played: 137 India won: 68 WI won: 63 Squads in Ind vs WI match India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 3rd ODI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran ©, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team

Fantasy cricket Team 1

Shai Hope (vc), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Fantasy cricket Team 2

Shai Hope (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope: A century went in vain for Shai Hope but it’s good for the Windies that he found his form.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: Fans are eager to see how SHikhar bounce back to the national side as his place in the team is uncertain.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: The trump card for Windies. Kyle Mayers starts the innings with a bang and gets crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Mohammed Siraj: It’s a flat pitch but under overcast and windy conditions, Siraj would be dangerous with his swingers.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Shai Hope

Must picks for Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Kyle Mayers

Shai Hope

Nicholas Pooran

Mohammed Siraj

Risky choices for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Prasidh Krishna

Rovman Powell

Who will win today’s match?

West Indies need this win to find out themselves of what they are capable of. India would shuffle up their XI a bit. West Indies has a good chance of getting a win here but it’s still a 50-50 for both sides.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.