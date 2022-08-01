Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

- Advertisement -

Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: A massive win for India against the Windies in a match where almost everyone from the Men in Blue side impressed, even though it was for a short while for some of them.

West Indies couldn’t find a single batsman who had to play a long innings in order to chase down India’s score of 190.

-- Advertisement --

It’s a 5-match series and there’s enough time for the Windies to bounce back and the job is far from over for India.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Ind vs WI 2nd t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match India vs West Indies – 2nd T20 Ind vs WI Match Date Monday, August 1, 2022 Ind vs WI Match Time 8:00 pm IST Ind vs WI Venue Warner Park

-- Advertisement --

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Key Players in Form India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhubaneswar Kumar -- Advertisement -- West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in Ind vs WI A cloudy and hot day is expected at Warner Park tomorrow with the temperature hovering around 30 degree Celsius. Ind vs WI Pitch report The average 1st innings score in this ground is 119. It explains that the pitch favours bowlers very much. Toss factor in Ind vs WI Chasing down a small target shouldn’t be an issue for any side when you know that is going to be the case in Warner Park mostly. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 10 Matches won Batting First – 2 Matches won Batting second – 6 Average first innings score – 119 Highest score – 182 Lowest Score – 45 Ind vs WI Head to head Played: 21 India won: 14 WI won: 6 Squads India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Today dream11 team prediction for Ind vs WI 2nd T20

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 2nd T20

Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for West Indies for 2nd T20

Kyle Mayers, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs WI

Today’s Dream11 Team 1

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh.

Today’s Dream11 Team 2

Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik (vc), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Indian fans have been waiting for Dinesh Karthik to repeat what he has done in RCB for India and he has finally delivered a glimpse of it in the 1st ODI.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Skipper Rohit played another good innings setting the foundation for a huge score.

Kyle Mayers: It is not a lie to say that India was immediately taken to the back foot when Kyle Mayers opened his innings with an array of boundaries. He is the danger man India should mark.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Wasn’t his night last time, but Hardik has the potential to cause havoc to the West Indies bowling.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvaneswar Kumar: We don’t see a quick drop in Bhuvaneswar Kumar’s form any soon.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep was on the bench for a long while after being included in the squad and in the 1st T20, he really showcased his capabilities.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Must picks for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Kyle Mayers

Rohit Sharma

Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Dinesh Karthik

Risky choices for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Who will win today’s match?

Toss has a major role to play in the 2nd T20. The team which chases has an added advantage. Hence, KreedOn leaves a 50-50 chance for both sides to take the win.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.