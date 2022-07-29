Ind vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

- Advertisement -

Ind vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | After a historic whitewash in West Indies, the Men in Blue are marching towards the T20 series, the format they should focus more on due to the upcoming World Cup.

For the same reason, West Indies are also trying to find the right combination for the mega tournament and there is no better chance for that than this.

Captain Rohit Sharma will return to the squad and India needs to be consistent as they are right now, losing no series under the new skipper.

Team India is in great form and high on confidence, the men in blue will definitely try to dominate the WI from the very 1st match itself.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Ind vs WI match | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match India vs West Indies – 1st T20 Ind vs WI Match Date Friday, July 29, 2022 Ind vs WI Match Time 8:00 pm IST Ind vs WI todays match Venue Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Complete Match Analysis of Ind vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Key Players in Form India: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Ishan Kishan West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope Weather conditions in Ind vs WI match The temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius and scattered thunderstorms are expected around areas near the ground. Ind vs WI Pitch report So far, it is not a high scoring venue but it has only been 3 matches. Toss factor in Ind vs WI match All three matches were won by the chasing sides at this ground. Therefore, it is the way to go after tossing. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 3 Matches won Batting First – 0 Matches won Batting second – 3 Average first innings score – 130 Highest score – 156 Ind vs WI Head to head Played: 20 India won: 13 WI won: 6 Ind vs WI Squads for today’s match India: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan , KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 1st T20

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

Probable Playing XI for West Indies for 1st T20

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran ©, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs WI

Todays Dream11 Team 1

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

Todays Dream11 Team 2

Ishan Kishan (vc), Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Avesh Khan

IND vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Pant currently has scored the most runs for India across formats in 2022. It explains what a year he is having.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Ishan Kishan: Kishan didn’t get enough good chances after his phenomenal run in the series against South Africa. He could be the performer of the series if he continues this form.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: The biggest menace for India and greatest strength of West Indies right now is Kyle Mayers.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik has been in great touch both with the bat and ball for a few matches now. India has found their valuable fast-all rounder in him.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvaneswar Kumar: It was a rough patch after injuries for Kumar, but it took amazing guts and grit to bounce back to form like this.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Must picks for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Kyle Mayers

Ishan Kishan

Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Rishabh Pant

Risky choices for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Kuldeep Yadav

Who will win today’s match?

India has the better squad considering the recent form of their players but West Indies stood tough against the Indian side in the ODI series with this same squad. It’s not going to be very easy for India to whitewash this series but they have a 70% chance of winning this matchup, as KreedOn predicts.

