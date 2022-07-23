IND vs WI 1st ODI- India won the match by 3 runs | Stunning performance by Indian bowlers

- Advertisement -

India beat West Indies by three runs in the first ODI and got a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

India batted first and posted a mammoth score of 308 for 7. The Captain of the Men in Blue team, Shikhar Dhawan played tremendously as he scored 97 off 99 balls. He smashed three sixes and ten fours and earned the title of “Man of the Match”. Promising Indian youngsters, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer secured 64 and 54 runs respectively.

Chasing a record target here, the West Indies could score 305 for 6 in 50 overs. West Indies were looking strong at 133 for 1 during the 309-run chase but India recuperated well. Opener Kyle Mayers set the pace for the Caribbean side’s chase and top-scored for the home side with 75 runs. Brandon King and Sharmarh Brooks scored 54 and 46 runs for their team, respectively.

Some brilliant death bowling from Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each and powered India to a close 3-run win in the first ODI against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan, after the match, said-

“We had a few nerves obviously towards the end of the match and maybe we didn’t stick to our plans as well as we should have because if we had done so, especially with a few runs given away on the leg-side, the game would have been over as a contest earlier,”

The second match of the ODI between Ind vs WI will be played tomorrow (24 July) and will be available on DD sports from 7 pm onwards.

