India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 9 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

The 2022 Asia Cup is going pretty well so far and cricket fans around the world are getting increasingly ecstatic for more. India and Sri Lanka will square off in the Super4 round. India lost their second tie against Pakistan, while Sri Lanka is coming off with a win against Afghanistan.

Complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

IND vs SL Asia Cup – Match 9 | Complete Match Details

Match Asia Cup Match 9 – IND vs SL IND vs SL Match Date Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. IND vs SL Match Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SL Asia cup, Match 9

Key Players in Form in IND & SL teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana.

Weather conditions in IND vs SL Asia cup match 9

Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39-degree Celsius and the humidity around 34 percent.

IND vs SL Match – Pitch report by experts

The dew factor will be present in addition to the long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface, but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.

Toss factor in IND vs SL Asia cup match 9

Both India and Sri Lanka are good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favors the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.

Venue stats – Dubai International Stadium

Total T20 matches – 78

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

IND vs SL Head to head

Played: 10

India won: 8

Sri Lanka won: 2

Asia Cup 2022 Squads – India vs Sri Lanka

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Probable Playing XI for IND in Match 9

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XI for SL in Match 9

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2022, Match 9

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction – Asia Cup 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Kusal Mendis, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction – Asia Cup 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Rohit Sharma, Kusal Mendis, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhunveshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Kusal Mendis: Can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has done a good job so far and has also made 98 runs in the tournament.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: So far in this tournament, he has scored 97 runs. He’ll be looking to make another big impact in this game.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has hammered 61 runs in this contest so far and will be looking to get off to a good start once more.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: He is in brilliant form and has a strike rate of 114. Let’s see what he has to bring to the pitch for India.

Chamika Karunaratne: Is in average form but has a good strike rate of 126. He’ll be looking to get back to his business in this fixture.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Has been excellent in this tournament, having taken four wickets so far. He’ll be hoping to break some bails in this tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana: May not be in good form, but his 7.05 economy can help him improve in this fixture.

Captain Prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Kulas Mendis

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Hardik Pandya

Must pick for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Kulas Mendis

Risky choices for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Dinesh Chandimal

Ravi Bishnoi

Who will win today’s IND vs SL match?

India is coming off with an unfortunate loss against arch-rivals Pakistan but will be looking to win this one. While Sri Lanka won fair and square against Afghanistan and is in good confidence. Therefore, we reckon India to win this one.

