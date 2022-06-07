IND vs SA T20 2022 | Where to watch | Venue | Schedule | Squads – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The first T20 between Ind vs SA 2022 is all set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (June 9). Both teams will kick off their international cricket campaign post IPL. Since November 2019, this is for the 1st time an international game is being organized in Delhi.

To make it hassle-free, both teams have to undertake an RT-PCR test upon arrival at their respective hotels

This time the blue squad will be led by KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant as deputy. IPL 2022 performers like Dinesh Kartik, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik, will be part of the squad. Earlier, this year South Africa won a three-match ODI series against India in South Africa.

IND vs SA T20 2022 Schedule

1st T20I- June 9 – Delhi

2nd T20- June 12 – Cuttack

3rd T20I- June 14 – Visakhapatnam

4th T20I- June 17 – Rajkot

5th T20I- June 19-Bengaluru

Ind vs SA T20 2022 Tickets

Tickets are available on Paytm for all five matches. Ticket prices range from INR 850 to INR 14,000 per person.

According to DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, 94% of tickets are already sold for the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley stadium. Under COVID-19 protocol, the DDCA has requested all the spectators to wear masks during the match.

Ind vs SA T20 2022 squads

Indian squads: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South African Squads: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Where to watch Ind Vs SA T20 2022

Live Streaming platforms

India: Star Sports is its official broadcaster. Viewers can watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Gold 2 channels.

Online live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app with premium subscriptions.

