India vs South Africa Head to Head Stats | Ind vs SA- T20, ODI, & Test

Ind vs SA: The Indian and South African national cricket teams have been locking horns with each other since 1991. To date, these two teams have faced each other 135 times. India’s first Twenty20 International match was against South Africa in 2006.

Both teams have established themselves as two heavyweights in the game of cricket. It is quite difficult to choose between these two evenly matched teams. In Test cricket, both the teams have played each other 42 number of times, the result being 15-17 with South Africa getting the better of India. In the ODI format, South Africa leads 49-35. However, in the T20Is, it is 11-8- in favor of India.

Let us have a look at the statistics between India and South Africa in the different formats of the game:

IND vs SA Head-to-Head – Test

India and South Africa have faced each other in 42 matches in Tests. Out of these 42 games, India has won 15 whereas South Africa has come out victorious on 17 occasions. 10 matches ended in a draw. Their first-ever test series took place in 1992.

Matches Played 42 IND Won 15 SA Won 17 Tied 0 Draw 10

IND vs SA Head to Head – ODI

When it comes to One Day Internationals, India and South Africa have faced each other in 87 matches. Out of these 87 games, India has managed to win 35 whereas the South African team has come out victorious on 49 occasions. 3 matches ended without a result. Their first ODI encounter took place way back in 1991.

Matches Played 87 IND Won 35 SA Won 49 Tied 0 No Result 3

IND vs SA Head-to-Head – T20

Both the teams have faced each other 20 times in the shortest format of the game. It is in this format, that the Indian team has a slight edge as it has managed to win 11 of these 20 matches.

South Africa will look to tip the scale in their favor in the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Matches Played 20 IND Won 11 SA Won 8 Tied 0 No result 1

Top run-scorers in India vs South Africa matches

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tops the list of highest run scorer against SA. With 362 runs in 13 matches, Rohit stands at the top, followed by Suresh Raina and JP Duminy.

Below are the top 5 run-scorers of both teams in their T20 history.

Rank Player Matches Runs Scored NO HS Average 100s 50s 1 Rohit Sharma 13 362 1 106 32.90 1 2 2 Suresh Raina 12 339 1 101 33.90 1 0 3 JP Duminy 10 295 5 68* 59.00 0 3 4 Virat Kohli 10 254 2 72* 36.28 0 2 5 Shikhar Dhawan 7 233 0 72* 33.28 0 1

Highest run scorers against SA in a single match

Again, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tops the table in this category too. His score of 106 at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015, is the highest run scored against SA in a match between both the teams in T20s.

Let us have a look at the top 5 highest scorers of Ind and SA teams in T20s.

Rank Player Score Balls faced 4s 6s Strike rate Ground Date 1 Rohit Sharma 106 66 12 5 160.60 Dharamsala October 2, 2015 2 Suresh Raina 101 60 9 5 168.33 Gros Islet May 2, 2010 3 Manish Pandey 79* 48 6 3 164.58 Centurion Feb 21, 2018 4 Quinton de Kock 79* 52 6 5 151.92 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium September 22, 2019 5 Colin Ingram 78 50 8 3 156.00 Johannesburg March 30, 2012

Ind vs SA: Highest wicket-takers

Indian ace spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 10 wickets in six matches with a bowling figure of 3/22.

Let’s a look at the top 5 wicket takes between the two teams in T20s.

Rank Player Wickets Matches Runs Conceded BBI Economy Rate Maidens 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 10 6 165 3/22 6.87 0 2 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 8 6 153 5/24 7.28 0 3 Carl Junior Dala 7 3 110 3/35 9.16 1 4 Zaheer Khan 6 3 63 3/22 5.72 0 5 Chris Morris 6 5 186 2/16 10.14 1

