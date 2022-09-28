India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | IND vs SA 1st T20 Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA Dream11 Prediction: India ended a 3-match series against Australia by winning the series by 2-1. Now, it’s time for the South African tour of India, where South Africa will play India in a three-match T20I and ODI series beginning on September 28 with the first T20I. The series kicks off on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram with the first T20I. The following two T20 Internationals will be played in Guwahati on October 2 and Indore on October 4.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 1st T20, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA T20 series – Match 1 | Complete Details

Match 1st T20 – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Wednesday, September 28th, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 1st T20 series

Key Players in Form in IND vs SA teams

India: Rohit Sharma , Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, David Miller.

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 1st T20 match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, so batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all, it has a history of producing high scores.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 1st T20 series

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, hence the team that wins the toss can benefit.

Venue stats – Greenfield International Stadium

Total T20 matches – 2

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 118

Highest score – 173

Lowest score – 67

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 20

India won: 11

South Africa won: 8

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs South Africa T20 Series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 1st T20

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Chahal.

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 1st T20

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi Nortje, Shamsi, Maharaj.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match 2022 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA 1st T20 match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristain Stubbs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bumrah, Rabada

IND vs SA 1st T20 match 2022 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: Can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, who has a great experience behind the wicket.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: Kohli played well against Australia and has a good record in T20. Let’s see how well he performs.

Rohit Sharma: Also performed well on the Australian tour. He’ll be looking to win this series once again.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Aiden Markram: In 23 T20I matches, he has scored 722 runs and taken 6 wickets. He can influence both the bat and the ball.

Axar Patel: Has taken 5 wickets so far against Australia, with an economy of 10.75. He’ll be looking to end this series in style.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Kagiso Rabada: He has captured 23 wickets in 22 T20I matches so far. He will be one of the bowling agency’s most important picks.

Jaspreet Bumrah: He is a good pick in this one, who made a decent comeback from an injury and also took a wicket in the 2nd T20.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Aiden Markram

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Quinton De Kock

Must pick for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep Singh

Andile Phehlukwayo

Who will win today’s IND vs SA T20 match?

India is expected to win the first match against South Africa, which are in good form and have a home advantage as well.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

