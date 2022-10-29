India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match | IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA T20 Dream11 Prediction: On Sunday, Perth Stadium will host the 30th T20 World Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) (October 30). India defeated the Netherlands in their second Super 12 Group 2 match after defeating rival Pakistan in their opening match. First-innings Indian hitters scored a significant total of 179/2, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar then claimed two for nine wickets to hold the Dutch team to just 123/9, helping India to a commanding 56-run victory. With the victory, India moved to the top of the standings with four points after the first two games.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup – Match 30 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IND VS SA IND VS SA Match Date Sunday, October 30th, 2022. IND VS SA Match Time 4:30 pm IST Venue Optus Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for IND VS SA ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 30

Key Players in Form in IND VS SA teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rillee Rossouw

Weather conditions in IND VS SA ICC T20 World Cup match 30

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND VS SA T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

This pitch is an absolute wonderland for hitters. Both sides of the wicket have long boundaries. Because hitters can aim for long boundaries, spinners will enjoy their deliveries.

Toss factor in IND VS SA T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Optus Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 32

India won: 15

South Africa won: 17

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – India vs South Africa T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rillee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match 30

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, H Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, M Shami

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match 30

T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, DA Miller, RR Rossouw, T Stubbs, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, KA Maharaj, A Nortje, K Rabada, T Shamsi

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match 30 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match 30 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock (VC), Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Lokesh Rahul, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: has already scored 110 runs in this competition, and he will be looking to build on that success in this game as well.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: In 108 T20I matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 3172 runs in his career. He will be a crucial option to take into account for this game under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav: who has already scored 66 runs in this competition, can make a significant contribution once more.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 team

Hardik Pandya: Given his special skill set, Hardik Pandya may be India’s most crucial player. Despite his 148.5 bat strike rate, Hardik’s bowling ability will undoubtedly influence the outcome of this match.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In his 79 T20I outings so far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 85 wickets in need of a wicket. For this match, he will be a crucial player to have on your fantasy team.

Arshdeep Singh: Since he has already taken five wickets in this event, Arshdeep Singh has the potential to be successful here as well.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Quinton De Kock

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Virat Kohli

Must picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Quinton De Kock

Rabada

Risky choices for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje

Deepak Hooda

Who will win today’s IND vs SA T20 World Cup match?

India is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against South Africa.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport